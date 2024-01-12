yullz

Investment Thesis

I previously covered EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in May last year. While I liked the company's growth prospects at that time, its valuation based on consensus estimates was on a bit higher side, so I chose to have a neutral rating on the stock. However, over the past few quarters, the company's has proven me and the sell side consensus wrong and posted significant earnings beat which resulted in a good outperformance.

EME Quarterly Earnings Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, EME is well-positioned to deliver good growth prospects in the coming years. The company's revenue should benefit from a healthy backlog of $8.6 billion exiting the third quarter of 2023. In addition, the company is also experiencing good secular demand trends in its end markets like semiconductors, data centers, manufacturing, and electric vehicle value chains. The demand momentum should further increase with the potential interest rate cycle reversal in the coming year. Moreover, accretive bolt-on M&As should also help the company's revenue growth. On the margin front, the company should benefit from a favorable project mix and healthy pricing. Further, the sell-side estimates still look conservative and there is a potential for upward revision in estimates which can act as a catalyst for the stock. Hence, I have a buy rationing on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In recent years, the company's revenue growth benefited from good demand for retrofit services driven by the need for energy efficiency and indoor air quality. The company's end markets have also remained resilient despite high-interest rates. In the third quarter of 2023, accretive M&As and the good demand momentum continued to support the company's revenue growth. This helped the total company revenue increase 13.5% YoY to $3.2 billion. Excluding a 0.7 percentage point or $20.4 million benefit from acquisitions, revenue increased 12.8% YoY organically.

EME's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's growth outlook remains positive. The company ended the last quarter with a remaining performance obligation (or RPOs) of $8.6 billion which was up 21.6% YoY and up 4.2% sequentially. This provides good visibility on the company's growth in the coming quarters.

EME RPOs (EME's Q3 2023 earning call presentation slide)

Further, the end market momentum that the company is seeing is expected to continue in 2024 and beyond.

The company's high-tech manufacturing end-market which includes industries like semiconductors, pharma, biotech, life-science, R&D, and electric vehicle value chain is benefiting from the recent reshoring trend and the government stimulus in the form of the CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which is encouraging the companies to set up their manufacturing facilities in the U.S. The company reported a 113% YoY increase in RPOs in the high-tech manufacturing end market when it reported its Q3 2023 results. If we look at the multiyear mega projects announced by U.S. industrial companies in recent years and the continued deployment of funds under CHIPS and Science Act and IRA, the momentum from these reshoring trends should continue in the medium term. In addition to high-tech manufacturing, traditional manufacturing is also benefiting from these trends and saw its RPOs up 30% YoY at the end of Q3 2023. So, EMCOR remains well-positioned to gain from this reshoring trend.

Another big demand driver for the company is increasing hyper-scale data center work which helped the company's network and communication end market post 40% YoY increase in RPOs at the end of the last reported quarter. With the increasing use of AI and machine learning and shift towards cloud storage, this end market should continue to see robust growth over the coming years and the company is well-positioned to benefit from secular growth here as well.

The company is also well-placed to benefit from the trend toward energy efficiency due to which it is seeing good demand from commercial and institutional clients to upgrade their existing HVAC system. In addition, an improvement in the availability of HVAC equipment due to easing supply chain conditions is also helping the company's revenues.

In addition to these secular trends, the company is seeing a good recovery in the Healthcare end market with the resumption of elective surgery post-COVID. In its industrial services business, which deals with refinery/petrochemical end-market as well as renewable energy/solar-related work, the company has started seeing a resumption of capital spending by several of its customers in the form of increased new build heat exchanges orders as well as certain renewable fuel projects in the second half of last year and the outlook for 2024 remain positive.

The company's solid backlog (RPOs) and strong end market positions it well for growth in the near to medium term. It is interesting to note the demand resiliency that the company has seen despite of high interest rate environment. Once the interest rate cycle starts reversing this year, I believe the growth momentum can further accelerate.

In addition to strong organic growth prospects, the company also has a healthy balance sheet which positions it well for inorganic growth through bolt-on M&As

EME Balance Sheet Data (EME's Q3 2023 earning call presentation)

So, I remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In fiscal year 2022, the company's margins were impacted by supply chain challenges and material and labor inflation. However, over the last year, the company's margin improved as a result of good project execution, easing supply chain issues, and favorable project mix.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company's margins continued to benefit from improving project execution within all the segments, sales leverage, favorable project mix, and a reduction of project write-downs as compared to last year's third quarter, and better supply chain environment as compared to the last year's quarter. This resulted in a 240 bps YoY increase in gross margin to 17% and a 210 bps YoY increase in adjusted operating margin to 7.4%.

EME's Historical Gross Margin and Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's margin outlook remains solid. The relatively complex installation in high-growth markets like high-tech manufacturing and hyper-scale data centers is improving the company's project mix. Further, given the solid demand levels that the company is seeing, I believe the company should be able to charge better pricing for its services. So, I expect margins to continue benefiting from pricing and mix moving forward.

Valuation and Conclusion

EMCOR is currently at a 16.74x FY24 consensus estimate of $13.06, which is trading at a slight premium to its 5-year historical average FWD P/E of 15.99. However, compared to sector median of 18.71, it is available at a slight discount.

I believe the slight premium that the stock is currently trading at versus its historical average is well deserved given its strong demand outlook. Further, the consensus estimates look conservative. For FY24, sell-side analysts are assuming a slight slowdown in revenue growth from double-digit levels to high single digits while for EPS they are expecting mid-single-digit growth.

EME Consensus Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha) EME Consensus EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Given RPOs are trending up over 20% Y/Y and the reversal in the interest rate cycle is expected to further add to end-market demand momentum in 2024, I believe the company should be able to post at least low double-digit revenue growth. There is a potential upside from M&As as well. With double-digit topline growth and margins improvement from better pricing/mix, I believe EPS growth to be in the double-digit range as well.

I believe potential upward revision in consensus estimates driven by strong revenue growth and margin prospects can act as a catalyst for the stock. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks