Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lojas Renner: Why I'm Not Buying The Leading Brazilian Fashion Retailer

Jan. 12, 2024 2:57 AM ETLojas Renner S.A. (LRENY) Stock
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
517 Followers

Summary

  • Lojas Renner is a Brazilian retailer focused on fashion and lifestyle, with over 600 stores in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
  • Positive aspects for investment include a strong net cash position, a new distribution center for efficiency, a strategic focus on digital growth, and potential benefits from new taxation on international purchases.
  • Challenges include financing projects with cash, macroeconomic impact on stores in lower-income areas, and concerns about credit portfolio deterioration and elevated delinquency rates.
  • Despite a significant share price decline since 2019, Lojas Renner's valuation remains unattractive, trading at a P/E ratio of 17x.
  • The company faces challenges from high interest rates, international competition, and a prevailing market pessimism.

Company listed on B3, the Stock Exchange in Brazil

Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCPK:LRENY) is a Brazilian retailer focused on two retail segments: fashion and lifestyle. With a presence in more than 600 stores, primarily in Brazil, and additional locations in Argentina and Uruguay (to be discussed later), Lojas

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
517 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LRENY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LRENY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LRENY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.