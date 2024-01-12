baona/iStock via Getty Images

Not all ETFs are designed to last forever. There's a bunch of them that have pre-determined termination dates, primarily related to when holdings mature. The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) is one of those funds that might be worth considering into 2025 assuming default rates stay low.

BSJP is technically a term corporate bond ETF, a subset of ETFs that mature at a designated time, much like a bond. Term bond ETFs offer a blend of features from both traditional bonds and bond funds. Advantages include:

Predictability : They have a fixed maturity date, providing predictable return of principal, similar to individual bonds.

Diversification : Investors get exposure to a diversified portfolio of bonds, reducing the risk of default by any single issuer.

Liquidity : Unlike individual bonds, term bond ETFs are traded on exchanges, offering greater liquidity and ease of buying and selling.

Lower Costs : Generally, they have lower fees compared to actively managed funds, making them a cost-effective option for investors.

Interest Rate Management: They can be used to ladder investments, mitigating interest rate risk by holding bonds that mature at different intervals.

The fund is based on the Nasdaq BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2025 Index and is set to terminate in December 2025. It primarily invests in US dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds, with maturities matching the fund's lifespan.

The fund uses a sampling methodology to achieve its investment objectives, selecting a majority of its securities from the benchmark index. This strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to the index.

Detailed Analysis of ETF Holdings

BSJP holds a diversified array of corporate bonds from multiple sectors.

As we can see from the maturity profile, most of these bonds mature next year.

And from a quality perspective, you can think of this now as a high yield bond fund with a short duration.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The fund's sector composition is well-diversified, reducing potential sector-specific risks. The largest industry represented is Consumer Discretionary at 27.50%, followed by Industrials at 12.89%.

Peer Comparison

When compared to other similar ETFs, such as the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), BSJP is more for those that don't want to bother trading junk debt and have it mature at the end of next year. HYG and JNK aren't term, so they are perpetual and don't exhibit as much of the "pull to par" behavior of bonds that don't roll over. Given how close we are to 2025, BSJP acts with a lower duration, which is attractive to investors with a shorter time horizon and a preference for lower risk.

Pros and Cons

Investing in BSJP brings with it several advantages. Firstly, the fund's time-bound nature reduces interest rate risk, making it an attractive option for investors seeking a defined investment horizon. Secondly, its diversified portfolio of high yield bonds offers potentially higher returns than traditional investment-grade bonds.

However, the fund is not without its risks. It is exposed to credit risk, or the risk of default by the bond issuers. Also, its high yield nature implies a higher risk when compared to investment-grade bonds. Lastly, during the final year of the fund's operation, as it transitions to cash and equivalents, the yield might decrease, which might not be favorable to all investors.

Conclusion

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF represents a unique investment opportunity for those that want an expiration on their bond holdings. Its specific maturity date, diversified holdings, and potential for higher returns position it as an attractive choice for certain investors.