Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MCN: A Fund For Investors Looking To Value And High Yield

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
378 Followers

Summary

  • Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund has delivered strong performance compared to the benchmark, despite following a more value-oriented strategy.
  • MCN offers diversification for investors with heavy exposure to stock indexes like the S&P 500 while yielding nearly 10%.
  • The Fund's stable distribution policy and low exposure to the technology sector make it an attractive investment option.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

While the broader market, alongside many funds, has relied on growth stocks to deliver much of their return over the past decade, the Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) has followed a more valued-oriented strategy but

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
378 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.