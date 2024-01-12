Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northrop Grumman: A Worthy Investment

The Dividend Bro profile picture
The Dividend Bro
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation is a leading aerospace and defense contractor that has an impressive performance history.
  • The company has improved its profit margins over the last decade, which has allowed earnings growth to run ahead of revenue increases.
  • NOC has a solid dividend growth streak of 20 years, although its yield of 1.6% is lower than its industry peers.
  • The payout ratio is also lower than its largest competitors.

Northrop Grumman office in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Dividend growth investors have different requirements when it comes to picking stocks. While most likely want to own names that provide safe dividends, investors can differ on whether the size of the yield is also at the top of the list

This article was written by

The Dividend Bro profile picture
The Dividend Bro
4.3K Followers
I've written about investing for Seeking Alpha since 2015 and for Sure Dividend since 2018. I focus primarily on owning shares of companies that have demonstrated long histories of dividend growth. These types of companies have largely proven successful at raising dividends through multiple recessionary periods, a sign that their business models are strong enough to withstand a downturn in the economy. We are long: Energy: CVX Finance: JPM AFL MA V TDIndustrials: LMT MMM HON CMI GD RTX CAT SWK UPSTeleco: T VZConsumer Staples: KO PG GIS PEP MKC DG COST ULConsumer Discretionary: SBUX DIS NKE TGT VFC MCD HD LOWTech: MSFT APPL CSCO ADP GOOGLHealthcare : ABBV ABT JNJ CVS SYK PFE AMGN REITs: O WPCUtilities: D SO NEE DUK

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT, GD, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.