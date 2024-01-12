da-kuk

My Thesis

I believe that Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is still too cheap to fully price in the true growth potential of its operations over the next 3-5 years. With a strong market position, several external tailwinds, and internal financial strength, SMCI stock appears poised for another stellar year for investors.

My Reasoning

Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in high-performance server and storage solutions, specializes in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge products based on modular and open architecture. With a comprehensive product portfolio, including complete server and storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, networking devices, and security software, the company caters to diverse markets such as enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing. Leveraging over two decades of hardware design expertise, Supermicro's Building Block Solutions allow for the rapid development, testing, and manufacturing of server and storage systems with unique configurations. The company also emphasizes its commitment to environmental sustainability through its Resource-Saving Architecture. This approach, coupled with world-class software and services, positions SMCI as a leading provider of application-optimized solutions for a broad spectrum of computational-intensive workloads in dynamic markets worldwide.

SMCI's IR materials

The first thing that struck me in SMCI's story was management's strategy to grow revenue to $20 billion over the long term (today the company makes ~$7.4 billion in TTM sales). That said, the goal looks pretty ambitious, so there must be a plausible rationale for it. One of those justifications is the growth potential of the end market's size (aka TAM). According to Grand View Research, the storage market for High-Performance Computing (HPC) will grow significantly in the coming years with a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2030. The US market share will grow even faster with a CAGR of 8.1%:

Grand View Research

The second possible justification for the $20 billion goal is recent past positive momentum: over the last 12+ months, SMCI's growth has outpaced industry norms by more than five times, and the exponential growth momentum looks breathtaking:

SMCI's IR materials

The third possible justification for the appropriateness of the company's ambitious goal is its competitive moat. Everyone first learned of SMCI's existence through its partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), but beyond that, other market players are also actively cooperating with the company. According to Northland Capital Markets, SMCI's market share in the AI server space grew from 7% in Q3 FY2023 to 17% in Q4, at the expense of its larger competitors. Why did this happen? One possible reason is that the company's building block solutions, in which it develops the server components in-house, allow for rapid integration of new technologies and customization, setting it apart from other Tier 1 manufacturers.

During the latest Barclays conference, SMCI's CFO emphasized the company's focus on green computing, including its liquid cooling solutions, positions it strategically as GPUs and CPUs generate increasing amounts of heat. The company anticipates that liquid cooling will become more prevalent, estimating that up to 20% of data centers will adopt this technology in the coming years, providing a competitive edge.

From the above, I conclude that SMCI's growth backdrop is really rich with various strong tailwinds that should help it reach its goals. Now I'd also like to say a few words about SMCI's financial situation in the light of the rapid dynamics in the industry.

In Q1 FY2024, Super Micro Computer reported net sales of $2.12 billion, a slight decrease from the previous quarter's $2.18 billion and a YoY increase of 14.6%. The gross margin for the quarter was 16.7%, down from 17.0% in the previous quarter and 18.8% in the same quarter of the prior year. Net income for Q1 FY 2024 was $157 million (-14.67% YoY), resulting in diluted EPS of $2.75, down from $3.43 in the previous quarter and $3.35 in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a gross margin of 17.0% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, considering stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share was $3.43, with adjustments for stock-based compensation expenses of $41 million, net of related tax effects. So despite the general decline, which was in line with the overall dynamics of the sector as a whole during the period under review, SMCI's Q1 results exceeded consensus expectations on a normalized basis.

Seeking Alpha, SMCI

The company generated a cash flow of $271 million from operations during the quarter, with capital expenditures amounting to $3 million. As of September 30, 2023, Super Micro had total cash and cash equivalents of $543 million and total bank debt of $146 million. I have absolutely no doubts about the creditworthiness of the company with its debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.01 and a declining debt-to-EBITDA ratio:

Data by YCharts

Despite ongoing GPU supply constraints, Charles Liang, President and CEO, expressed confidence in the team's performance and raised the fiscal year 2024 revenue outlook to a range of $10 billion to $11 billion. SMCI targets a gross margin of 14% to 17% and aims to maintain its competitive edge through a strong emphasis on research and development.

The management assumes that the gross profit margin will stabilize at the current level, which is quite good if sales continue to grow and operating costs also remain at roughly the same percentage level as now. In many ways, this is already priced in by the Street:

Seeking Alpha data, SMCI's EPS projections

However, what gives SMCI a fundamental reason to keep growing is the multiple expansion when it hits EPS numbers. I mean, if SMCI really shows an EPS of $17.33 this fiscal year and its FY2025 EPS growth forecast remains unchanged or even increases, then its P/E multiple is unlikely to remain stagnant. SMCI's non-GAAP P/E multiple for next year currently stands at 19.83x, which is 16.39% below the IT sector median. Moreover, next year's projected EPS growth is almost 7x higher than the sector median. In my opinion, there is a clear discrepancy between the value you get and the price you pay today, which still makes SMCI a very undervalued company despite the enormous increase in its quotes in recent months.

Assuming that SMCI's P/E ratio reaches at least the sector median by the end of the year and that the current EPS consensus is 100% correct, we arrive at a fair value of $411.07 for the stock by the end of 2024, which implies an upside potential of ~20% from the current price.

Risks To My Thesis

You should be aware of the risks surrounding SMCI right now, no matter how realistic my bullish arguments may sound.

On December 11, 2023, Susquehanna shifted its outlook from Neutral to Negative and lowered SMCI's price target to $160 from $240. The downgrade stems from increased margin pressure attributed to rising competition and elevated memory/storage costs. Susquehanna analysts reduced EPS estimates, citing the impact of heightened gross margin pressure and the need for larger inventories due to expanded server architecture diversification, particularly in AI applications. The downgrade also considers a 3% dilution resulting from an equity financing on December 1. While acknowledging Super Micro's strategy in enabling mass customization of next-gen server architecture, the analysts underscore industry fundamentals and recent supply chain checks as factors influencing the estimate reduction.

Technology stocks, particularly in the hardware and semiconductor sectors, can be subject to significant volatility. Although SMCI's growth has outpaced most of its industry peers, its growth rates are slowing at the moment and I may be wrong in my conclusions about a renewed acceleration shortly.

SMCI's IR materials

Economic, geopolitical, or industry-specific events may lead to rapid changes in stock prices. And since SMCI has a strong presence in Taiwan, where it has manufacturing facilities and has expanded its capacity, it's a great risk factor every potential investor should carefully consider before buying.

Your Takeaway

Despite all the risks, I like SMCI's growth story. The company is growing faster than most of its peers, has some comparative advantages over other industry players and its end market will grow at a good CAGR. At the same time, SMCI is quite financially stable with a near-zero leverage ratio and a good cash cushion on its balance sheet. I think the company can easily weather any headwinds in the face of a potential slowdown in market demand. However, due to the development of AI technologies and the plans of many companies to master this new trend as quickly as possible, I think SMCI will not face strong demand headwinds in the medium term. Also, the company's current valuation still looks quite attractive and promises a growth potential of ~20% by the end of 2024 according to my calculations. Therefore, I recommend considering SMCI as an investment idea.