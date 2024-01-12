Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FENY: A Cheap ETF To Gain Exposure To The Energy Industry

Diesel
Summary

  • Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF offers exposure to the energy sector, which may be reasonably valued and offer a margin of safety for investments.
  • The fund is top-heavy, with its top two holdings, Exxon and Chevron, accounting for 35% of its total weight.
  • FENY has a low expense ratio of 0.08%, allowing investors to keep almost all of their dividends, and a distribution yield of 3.43%.
  • The fund's holdings have an average P/E of 8 and an earnings yield of 12%, indicating they are much cheaper than the overall market and support higher dividends.
  • Meanwhile, the fund's long-term performance has been lagging, perhaps indicating it may be overdue for a rally, especially considering its cheap valuation.

manufacturing and storage facilities oil and gas refineries products for sales and export international shipping frighted transportation open sea aerial view at night over lighting with blue sky background

DINphotogallery

DINphotogallery

Last year was a crowded trade year where everyone and their uncle crowded into 7 big tech stocks while everything else was left in the dust but now those 7 big tech stocks are approaching absurd valuations with 3

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VDE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

