Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

H&E Is Positioned Well For Elevated 2024 Construction Spending

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • H&E Equipment Services has underperformed but gained 11% since my buy recommendation, still lagging behind United Rentals.
  • HEES's Q3 results showed strong revenue and EBITDA growth, but concerns remain about borrowing to fund fleet expansion.
  • Despite concerns, the Company's financial profile has improved, and its growth plans are supported by ongoing demand and government infrastructure spending.

Shovel excavator on Asian machinery rental company

kzenon

Shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) have been a meaningful underperformer, trading roughly flat over the past year. Since I recommended shares in October, they have done better, gaining about 11%, about 2% ahead of the S&P 500's return. They have

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.39K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HEES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HEES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HEES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.