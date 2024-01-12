veeranggull orachon

Intro

We wrote about American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC) in September of 2023 after the company's second-quarter earnings. In that particular report, we witnessed a strong underwriting performance which led to gross premiums of approximately $158 million. This impressive top-line number (buoyed by ever-improving underwriting in the commercial lines) was sufficient to compensate for catastrophe & investment losses in the quarter. Net profit surpassed $22 million as a result in the quarter where one envisaged that the decision to place reinsurance programs would further protect the company's profitability in the event of significant claims being put before the company.

However, despite ACIC's clear bullish trend, when we considered the stock's above-average book multiple (which did rise in Q2) & elevated levels of volatility, we recommended that investors utilize a trailing stop (Hold rating) in the US insurance provider to protect unrealized gains in their investments. Over the past 3+ months, ACIC has continued its bullish trend where shares have rallied close to 15% since our most recent commentary. Suffice it to say, that after reviewing the company's third-quarter report, we maintain that the play here is a trailing stop-loss below the prevailing share price. Here are some reasons why.

Growth Must Remain Elevated

We saw once more in the third quarter this year that year-over-year comparisons remain impressive but sooner rather than later, ACIC is bound to come up against some tough comparables. Top-line revenue growth of almost 40% year over year is well ahead of the sector (6.6%) but we did see signs of slowing profitability in Q3 all be it from a sequential standpoint.

In this industry, the combined ratio is a key metric used among analysts that gives us a read on the profitability & financial condition of the stock. The ratio is calculated by dividing the earned premium into the total amount of claim-related losses where we are looking for declining numbers as this points to rising profitability. In Q3, ACIC reported a combined ratio of 68.7% versus 67.7% in the previous quarter. As alluded to above, a key proponent of ACIC's profitability is the level (and growth rate) of its gross premiums earned. Although this key metric in Q3 ($165.8 million) grew by almost 20% compared to the same period of 12 months prior, the sequential increase amounted to a mere $7.6 million or 4.8% in the third quarter this year. Personal Lines continue to decline and went from $12.4 million in Q2 to $8 million in the third quarter as we see below.

ACIC 3Q-2023 Segmented Results (Seeking Alpha)

Equity Release

Furthermore, in our September commentary, we pointed out how book value (being a key valuation driver in the insurance industry) per share was expected to keep growing in ACIC. Shareholder equity increased from $106.5 million at the end of Q2 to $120.6 million at the end of the third quarter. The increase in book value had a positive impact on book value per share but the decision to undergo an at-the-market common stock offering at the end of the quarter will undoubtedly sow seeds in the minds of current shareholders regarding further dilution.

Take a company such as Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) for example which also operates in the 'Property & Casualty Insurance Industry'. Although year-over-year revenue growth in this company comes in at a much less 13%+ compared to ACIC and currently reports a much higher combined ratio, the company currently pays out a 3.9% dividend yield, and its number of shares outstanding continues to fall. This means this company's shareholders are being compensated through an above-average dividend and a bigger chunk of the company's earnings over time.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation on the other hand currently trades with a price-to-book ratio of 3.57 (Book value per share of $2.78), pays no dividend, and its number of shares outstanding continues to rise. A rising share count most likely means a firm dividend payment is off the table for now so the investor is banking on profitability trends continuing to justify the stock's lofty valuation.

ACIC Long-Term Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, if we go to ACIC's long-term chart above, we see that shares are close to coming up against long-term resistance. In saying this, shares have lost little momentum in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see what happens at that juncture. However, given ACIC's low book value per share (compared to the industry), the lack of a paying dividend & the need to enter new markets to keep growth going have us reiterating our 'Hold' in this play for now. We look forward to continued coverage.