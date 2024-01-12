airdone/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Markets ended 2023 on a very strong note, reaching new highs. But what can we expect as we move into 2024?

Of course, from a technical perspective, it's quite evident to everyone that the market seems overstretched. Yet this is no guarantee that we will get a substantial sell-off.

Even if we do sell off from here, I believe it would be a dip worth buying, as there is one unrelenting force that is going to push markets high in 2024: liquidity.

Overall, the stage is set not only for rate cuts by the Fed but also for rate cuts by most central banks. We are also beginning to get evidence that QT could come to an end soon, and it's also likely that the TGA will be emptied out as we move into the November elections.

Barring a return of inflation or a black swan-like event, the stage is set for further upside in 2024. I'll discuss this possibility too.

Liquidity Outlook

Yes, it's all about liquidity, or at least it has been for the last 10 years. Valuations may be sky-high relative to history, but so is the Fed's balance sheet.

Fed Liquidity and S&P500 (Refinitiv)

There's clearly a very strong correlation between the Fed liquidity and the S&P 500. When liquidity is increasing so do asset prices.

What does this mean exactly?

In simple terms, Fed liquidity can be stated as: Fed Balance Sheet - Treasury General Account - Reverse Repo.

A larger balance sheet adds to liquidity while reducing it, QT, is bad for liquidity. An increase in the TGA sucks funds out of the economy, but when it is drawn down, it is a net positive. The same goes for the RRP facility.

Despite higher rates and QT in 2023, liquidity actually went up, which can be attributed to the drawdown in the RRP and also the Fed's Bank Term Funding Programme.

As we enter this year, we can expect more forces to keep liquidity up.

US Rate Cuts

Though investors have been expecting this for a while, the Fed, and perhaps more importantly Powell, made this official in December, acknowledging that rate cuts are on the horizon.

Fed Dot Plot (Bloomberg)

The December Dot Plot shows that three rate cuts are likely in 2024, although the market is already pricing in more. This will be the first step in easing liquidity.

Global Rate Cuts

Some investors are under the impression that other Central Banks, such as the ECB in Europe and the BoJ in Japan, might be more cautious in cutting rates, but the latest data coming out from these countries strongly supports more rate cuts.

For example, Japan's inflation also shows signs of quickly abating. In Tokyo, Core CPI fell to 2.1% YoY in December, down from 2.3% in November. Japan's wages have also been falling, which will contribute to easing inflation. I was surprised that the BoJ might be in store.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone is also fighting rapidly falling inflation. The latest figures came in at 2.9%, below the expectations of 3%.

Euro Area Inflation (Tradingeconomics)

Recently, the ECB also issued a report which highlighted that supply chain issues were the largest contributors to inflation.

Causes of Inflation (ECB report)

If, indeed, the ECB believes that inflation is mostly caused by supply issues, then it makes sense not to keep monetary policy too restrictive for too long.

And, of course, China is well ahead of the curve, having already issued a few rate cuts as a response to their real estate crisis.

China Loan Prime Rate (Tradingeconomics)

End of QT

The December Fed minutes revealed that at least "several" of the Fed's members are beginning to discuss slowing down QT.

Several participants remarked that the Committee's balance sheet plans indicated that it would slow and then stop the decline in the size of the balance sheet when reserve balances are somewhat above the level judged consistent with ample reserves. These participants suggested that it would be appropriate for the Committee to begin to discuss the technical factors that would guide a decision to slow the pace of runoff well before such a decision was reached in order to provide appropriate advance notice to the public. Source: Lorie Logan of the Fed.

Source: Lori Logan, Fed minutes

Of course, this makes perfect sense since the Fed is now trying to ease. And it also makes sense in light of the fact that the Reverse Repo Facility is running out, something Lori Logan also pointed out.

RRP (FRED)

TGA Drawdown

And lastly, we can expect more liquidity to be added to the market as Janet Yellen begins to draw down the TGA.

TGA (FRED)

On January 7th, US lawmakers agreed on a $1.4 trillion spending budget for 2024. The TGA currently holds close to $800 billion. Most likely, we will see some further build-up in TGA, but I'd expect this to be emptied out as we approach the end of the year, which will coincide with the US elections.

The correlation between TGA drawdown and market strength is also quite notable.

SPX and TGA (Author's work)

All in all, plenty of forces are at play here that should support liquidity and markets in 2024.

A word Of Caution

With that said, there are a couple of things that could derail this narrative. Higher inflation, no doubt, would be one.

Given the current macro context, we would need an exogenous shock to give us a surprise in inflation. Well, we've actually seen a couple in the last month.

Drewry WCI (Drewry)

Freight rates have exploded in the last month due to the ongoing issues in the Red Sea, which has forced many companies to re-route their ships. Higher freight rates translate into higher costs of goods and could even translate into actual shortages, which would obviously push prices up too.

On top of that, energy has been rebounding quite well in the last few weeks. Natural gas has seen a significant spike in price as we approach what could be a cold winter.

Natgas (Tradingeconomics)

And, of course, I still think there's some risk that a black swan event could hit the economy, such as a collapse of commercial real estate, which I discussed in my last macro article.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, I remain quite bullish on the market for 2024, at least for now. More immediately, we could see a technical pull-back, but the fundamental story is that higher liquidity will support higher asset prices. Until I see evidence that liquidity could take a turn, I remain bullish.