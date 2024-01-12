Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Time To Sell This 10% Yielding BDC (Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.3K Followers

Summary

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's stock price has recently surged, but I believe it is not sustainable.
  • I predict that floating-rate-focused BDCs will struggle to generate positive net interest investment income and dividend growth in a falling-rate environment.
  • I suggest selling PennantPark stock due to the current rate of price growth and the potential challenges ahead.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) is a floating-rate focused business development company whose stock price skyrocketed lately.

I think that floating-rate focused BDCs are going to have a much harder time to produce positive net interest investment income

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.3K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in PFLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R we there yet profile picture
R we there yet
Today, 7:04 AM
Comments (1.02K)
Thanks for this article. However, I’m thinking your wrote this before the latest information came out persistent inflation. I agree PFLT has gotten ahead of itself, but I’m not selling it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFLT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.