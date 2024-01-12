Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

National Storage: Room For Improvement And A Lot To Prove, But Valuation Looks Good

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
464 Followers

Summary

  • National Storage Affiliates is a real estate investment trust specializing in self-storage properties.
  • Self-storage services are resilient during economic crises due to consistent demand driven by life events.
  • The self-storage market is growing due to population growth, urbanization, and consumerism, with a fragmented market offering acquisition opportunities.
  • The quality of the company is somewhat lower than that of its competitors, but valuation adjusts to this and it's still a good business to invest in.

View of self storage warehouse, process of keeping and storing the goods and items in storage units, self-storage building, lock and key concept

Nikolay Tsuguliev

Investment Thesis

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates in the appealing self-storage sector, which exhibits structural characteristics that render it stable and with growth potential - making it an attractive prospect for investment.

This article will delve into an

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
464 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NSA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.