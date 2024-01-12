Martin Wahlborg/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I am a big fan of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) as a streaming service, and was surprised to find out that the stock currently trades almost two times lower than its all-time high. At the same time, Spotify demonstrates strong growth momentum in its critical success metric, the monthly active users amount ("MAU"). It drives revenue growth, and from the cost side of the equation the management also recently took a bold move to restructure, which will involve a significant headcount cut. Substantial investments in the service development will highly likely go on since the company's financial position is strong enough to continue building moat for SPOT. My target price for the stock is $240, which is around 22% higher than the current levels, which makes the stock a "Buy".

Fundamental analysis

Spotify is one of the world's largest audio streaming subscription services, domiciled in Luxembourg. According to the company's SEC filings, Spotify covers 184 countries and territories with 574 million monthly active users ("MAUs"). As of September 30, 2023 Spotify had 226 million paid subscribers.

Spotify

Spotify monetizes its service with both paid subscriptions and advertising. As shown in the above table, Spotify demonstrates solid growth across all users categories. The increased number of users enabled Spotify to deliver an 11% YoY revenue growth in Q3, or a 17% growth in constant currency.

Data by YCharts

Now let's look at the company's key profitability metrics in the above chart. The gross margin has been consistent at around 25% for a long time, which indicates high predictability. Despite the fact that the operating margin is still negative, Spotify had consistently generated positive free cash flow ("FCF") over multiple recent years. This consistency in delivering solid FCF enabled SPOT to build up a solid financial position with around $3.7 billion in cash as of September 30, 2023. This amount was around $1.8 billion higher than the company's outstanding debt, which means that Spotify has substantial financial resources to invest in its service development or marketing. The company does not pay dividends, which is reasonable because of the ability to drive rapid revenue growth at this stage of the life cycle.

Now let me move the analysis to the second part of the profitability equation, the company's costs. About a month ago, Spotify announced that it will cut around 17% of its workforce, which is good news for investors. High profile research companies like Pivotal, Rosenblatt, and Baird reacted positively to this information and substantially upgraded their price targets for SPOT. I tend to agree that the new layoffs round will be positive for investors, and below I share my calculations of potential positive effect on the bottom line. I use a 107k average salary per employee and an 18% effective tax rate. Number of shares outstanding is 194.9 million. An $0.67 positive effect on the EPS looks good, especially considering that the company's EPS has been negative in recent years.

Calculated by the author

I like the management's bold move to boost profitability since it will create significant value for shareholders, as demonstrated above. Readers should note that the positive effect of the headcount cut will not be immediate and will take a couple of quarters to unpack in full after all compensations are paid to laid off employees.

Spotify's outlook for Q4 is very optimistic, as the company expects to add 27 million new monthly active users, out of which 9 million are expected to be paid subscribers. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect an 18% year-over-year revenue growth.

Spotify

To make its offerings more attractive for users, Spotify invests more than 10% of its revenue in research and development ("R&D"). Some of the new features look quite interesting, for example, the artificial intelligence powered voice translations which are able to translate select podcasts into additional languages. This looks very promising in adding value for users, which diminishes language barriers to explore new authors. Expanding to audiobooks also looks promising in terms of attracting a new audience. In my opinion, the ability to attract new MAUs is Spotify's critical success factor, as it creates the snowball effect. More MAUs make Spotify more attractive to more podcasters and musicians partnering with the company, and vice versa. Therefore, I think that the management moves in the right direction by investing heavily in making Spotify's streaming more value-adding for users. The faster Spotify reaches the maximum possible penetration levels, the wider the moat it will have.

Overall, Spotify looks like a solid business, with the management taking sound steps to improve the company's financial performance to achieve sustainable profitability. The expected 13% industry CAGR is a strong favorable factor for SPOT, considering the company's extensive MAU base across the world. Thus, I think that Spotify's growth prospects are promising, but now I have to understand whether the stock is fairly valued.

Valuation analysis

According to Spotify stock's chart, it currently trades almost two times lower compared to its all-time high achieved in February 2021. It is also worth mentioning that the stock is now not very far above the SPOT's IPO price.

SA

From this perspective the stock looks very undervalued, especially considering that in FY 2023 Spotify is expected to generate a full-year revenue of $14.6 billion, 52% higher than the FY 2020 revenue. However, valuation of growth companies is more about long-term growth projections. Therefore, the discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis must be conducted. Finbox recommends to use a 10% WACC for SPOT, which I incorporate. I use an 8% constant growth rate for the terminal value ("TV") calculation, considering strong industry tailwinds and Spotify's dominating position in the field. FY 2024 revenue growth I use in line with consensus estimates, which represents an average of 29 Wall Street analysts, a representative sample. For years after 2024 I expect 200 basis points year-over-year ("YoY") revenue growth deceleration because of growing comparatives and increasing penetration levels. I use a 1.35% levered free cash flow margin generated on a TTM basis and forecast a 100 basis points expansion each year.

Calculated by the author

Simulating Spotify's DCF model provides me with the total present value ("PV") of future cash flows at $46.7 billion. Dividing this amount by 195 million shares outstanding gives me the fair value of the company's stock at $240. This is 22% higher than the current share price, which means SPOT is undervalued.

Risk factors

All growth investors share the same major risk, which is overestimation of the company's growth potential. It involves the danger of anticipating higher future revenues and profits than the company can realistically achieve. Factors such as evolving market conditions, competition, and unforeseen disruptions will likely lead to a disparity between projected and actual growth, adversely impacting my investment thesis. In case the company fails to beat quarterly consensus earnings estimates for a couple quarters in a row, it will indicate that long-term growth prospects were too optimistic. The downgrade of growth estimates will hit the valuation as DCF heavily depends on growth assumptions.

I consider the company's restructuring plan involving massive headcount cut to be good, but it is also crucial to remember about potential risks. Laying off 17% of the total headcount is significant, and there is a risk that Spotify might lose top talents amid this restructuring. Losing bright software engineers might be harmful over the long run for the company's ability to innovate. Having that large headcount cut might also undermine Spotify's image as an attractive employer.

Conclusion

I am optimistic about Spotify's growth prospects, considering the company's extensive MAUs base and wide geographic reach. The environment looks favorable for the company as well, since the industry is expected to demonstrate double-digit CAGR over several next years. The crucial part is that Spotify is good at achieving the snowball effect, which involves both increasing number of MAUs and new services within its offerings. The stock trades almost twice lower than all-time highs, and my DCF analysis demonstrates there is a compelling upside potential. To conclude, SPOT deserves a "Buy" rating.