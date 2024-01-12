Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Pacific: Laying The Tracks For Growth

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
96 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a key player in the North American Railroad business, with operations spanning across the US, Mexico, and Canada.
  • The company has solid growth prospects, including taking advantage of near-shoring trends and expanding rail capacity in strategic locations.
  • Canadian Pacific operates with significant cost advantages over alternative transportation methods and has a clear competitive advantage in the industry.

Freight train moving along river

mayskyphoto

Introduction

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) is a key player in the North American Railroad business, with operations spanning across the US, Mexico, and Canada. The company's footprint experienced substantial expansion after successfully acquiring Kansas City Southern, marking a noteworthy increase in the

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
96 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CP
--
CP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.