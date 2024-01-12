Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Why It Is A No-Brain Buy

Chuck Walston
Summary

  • Verizon's stock is currently undervalued compared to its competitors, with a low forward P/E ratio.
  • The company has seen a surge in postpaid phone subscribers and strong growth in broadband subscribers.
  • Verizon's high debt load and intense competition in the telecom industry are potential challenges, but the stock's low valuation and strong cash flow make it a buy.
Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

While shareholders in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) suffered through a tough 2023, at least the stock is well above its 52-week low. Even so, that is meager consolation for long-term investors in VZ.

From late 2018 through the middle of 2021, Verizon routinely

20.79K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T, CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Gary Kime
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (2.83K)
Chuck, Do you think that Buffett is accumulating?
rockjcp
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (8.48K)
Even better if Fed lowers rates!
Michael777
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (259)
VZ is simply a boring mature stock. However I will take a stock like this everyday!
abcde1
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (3K)
chuck, a year from now the national debt will be about $40 trillion. people re-financing this increasingly risky debt are going to demand at least a 5% return, which means the federal budget will need to allocate more than $2 trillion annually to debt servicing, which means either significant tax hikes and/or more money printing and currency devaluation. in this environment, i don't find the risk-reward of VZ's dividend yield attractive relative to just parking money in 5%+ short-term T-bills and money markets, and the same can be said of much of the stock market today. i see a 1970's stagflation ahead in nearly everything but oil and gas stocks. what are your thoughts on this outlook?
KEEPYOURMONEY
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (890)
This is a never sell stock to own . There are not many things in life you can buy and have it pay you over $2.50 a year for owning it and in a normal world will be worth more than you paid for it if you ever go to sell it . This is part of my non deprecating asset group .
skeeter721
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (340)
I bought when I didn't have a brain couple years ago in the 50's, hope we get more buyer's.
Money 29
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (5.74K)
Solid stock for compounding dividends.
Monty Carlo
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (14)
Hey @Chuck Walston, thanks for this. Just wondering if a "No-Brain" buy (as you stated in the headline as of my commenting) is different from a "no-brainer"? ;-) Food for thought!

That said, I do agree with you on the undervalued aspect. A real no-brain(er).
daskapital1000
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (1.26K)
@Monty Carlo
LOL
But, yes, it's a strong Buy at these valuations.
