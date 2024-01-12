Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

While shareholders in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) suffered through a tough 2023, at least the stock is well above its 52-week low. Even so, that is meager consolation for long-term investors in VZ.

From late 2018 through the middle of 2021, Verizon routinely traded in the high $50s to low $60s range. As I write these words, it swaps hands for $38.44 per share.

The current valuation has Verizon, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76x, valued far below its 10-year average. Moreover, it pales in comparison to competitors T-Mobile and Comcast, which trade at forward P/E ratios of 22.75x and 12.13x, respectively.

While a loss of consumer subscribers over several quarters has served as a fierce headwind, the latest quarterly results reported a surge in postpaid phone subscribers. Furthermore, Verizon has been adding broadband subs at a strong pace for over a year.

The strong Q3, highlighted by year-to-date free cash flow that improved by $2.2 billion and management’s increase in full-year free-cash-flow guidance, may mean there is light at the end of this tunnel for Verizon.

There’s A Lot To Not Like About VZ

Over the last twenty years, Verizon’s total return is 239%. That sounds good until you consider that the S&P 500’s total return in that time frame is 459%.

The stock is down over 32% in the last five years, and continuous network upgrades resulted in years of heavy capex. That has led to a surge in debt.

With approximately three times debt-to-EBITDA, the company’s debt load has doubled over the last 10 years. Verizon has $143 billion in debt and has almost $13 billion in debt coming due in the next year. The prevailing high interest rates mean refinancing could come at a prohibitive cost.

Because Verizon's debt is leveraged toward variable interest rates, the firm’s interest expense is rising as interest rates increase. Furthermore, the increase in interest costs exceeds the growth in the company’s adjusted EBITDA.

Increased interest expense is estimated to lower 2023 adjusted EPS by $0.25-$0.30.

Prior missteps by management, the company acquired AOL and Yahoo for about $9 billion between 2015 and 2017, and sold the two at a loss in 2021, have also weighed on the stock over the years.

In the first quarter, Verizon lost 127,000 net postpaid wireless phone customers. That marks the highest first-quarter churn in at least six years.

VZ only added 201,000 postpaid phone subscribers in 2022 then lost about 19,000 subscribers in the first three quarters of 2023. In fact, the company has reported net losses in wireless retail postpaid phone subscribers for six of the past seven quarters.

During that same time frame, Verizon's top line decreased about 3% year over year.

Add to that, last summer, The Wall Street Journal revealed lead-sheathed cables were used by the telecom industry for decades. This caused environmental and health risks that could result in a variety of costs, including litigation expenses.

The potential impact on Verizon is unclear. The company switched to other types of cable sheathing in the 1950s, but two Verizon acquisitions, MCI and XO, may have also used lead-sheathed cables.

Weighing The Positives

The third quarter marked the fourth consecutive quarter in which VZ reported over 400,000 net new broadband subscribers. That figure is up by just over a million over the last four quarters and now totals 10.3 million broadband subscribers,

Verizon also reported 100,000 postpaid phone net additions for the quarter.

Verizon's total free cash flow increased 18% year over year to $14.6 billion. Management now guides for $18 billion in free cash flow for 2023, up 28% from FY 2022.

After over a year of declines, lower phone subsidies and cost-cutting drove year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth for the second consecutive quarter.

This follows a Q2 in which consumer wireless average revenue per postpaid account increased roughly 4% year over year, and 1.5% over the first quarter.

Verizon raised prices while adding 8,000 postpaid phone customers in Q2. That quarter marked the first increase in adjusted EBITDA for the firm since 2021, up 0.8% year over year.

Source: VZ Investor Presentation

Verizon boasts of the largest customer base in the US. VZ’s 40% share of the U.S. postpaid phone market is roughly a third greater than that of AT&T or T-Mobile. This scale advantage generates industry leading margins and returns on capital.

The fact that J.D. Power has ranked Verizon No. 1 for network quality 31 consecutive times shows Verizon is likely to maintain its lead over rivals.

The company has also lowered capital spending markedly as it winds down deployment of C-Band wireless spectrum.

Is Verizon A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Verizon faces intense competition from AT&T (T) , T-Mobile (TMUS), Comcast (CMCSA), and Charter (CHTR). This results in the company providing unsubsidized phone plans and lower rates on its unlimited data plans. In turn, this has an adverse effect on organic revenue, margins, and therefore earnings growth.

Verizon suspended stock repurchases to focus on reducing debt and paying its dividend. Resumption of share repurchases will not resume until the unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio hits 2.25. Verizon's 2Q23 leverage ratio was 2.6.

Verizon's credit rating is BBB+/stable from S&P, the lower range of investment-grade.

On the bright side, VZ’s at-home 5G broadband has recorded over 400,000 net broadband additions in each of the past four quarters. Broadband serves to encourage customers to bundle their services, and in turn, this leads to higher margins and better customer retention rates.

Verizon’s partnership with Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to offer bundled streaming options for their ad-based plans will likely improve churn. Verizon will also have a share in the revenue from the deal.

Verizon projects free cash flow to top $18 billion this year, $1 billion higher than its previous guidance.

The stock's payout ratio of 53% indicates that the dividend is safe. The yield, well over four times the S&P average of 1.5%, beckons to investors seeking a source of passive income.

The only long-term negatives I see for prospective investors in VZ is that the telecom industry is highly competitive and at full penetration in the US. Furthermore, Verizon must continually devote substantial capex to its network to ward off rivals.

However, Verizon’s forward P/E of 8.76x is well below the stock’s 5-year average of 10.18x.

I contend that when interest rates fall, investors will return to Verizon to harvest the safe, robust yield.

I rate VZ as a BUY.

I’ve added significantly to my position in VZ throughout 2023, and it now constitutes a top-ten position in my portfolio (out of roughly 100 stocks and ETFs).

While I’ll add that Verizon is not an investment for those seeking growth, I believe the current valuation will result in the stock surging in price markedly if interest rates fall by several percentage points.