The CPI For December Was A Nothing Burger

JLGutierrez

The stock market has been looking for a reason to pullback after the parabolic run up in the major market indexes during the last nine weeks of the year. It tried to use yesterday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December as an excuse to do so, but the disappointment did not last long nor do very much damage. Stocks plunged at the open in an overreaction to what was really a nothing burger, as seen by their gradual recovery though the remainder of the day to close relatively unchanged. If anything, the inflation report reinforced the disinflationary trend that began 18 months ago. Regardless, pundits tried to rationalize why the small deviation from the consensus estimate in the core rate is reason for the Fed to push out its first rate cut from March.

Finviz

Those who do so fail to recognize that last month’s inflation data is lagging, while rate cuts work with an extraordinarily long lead time. The Fed needs to throw the ball (policy) where the receiver (inflation) will be and not where he was yesterday or is today. The overall CPI rose at an annualized 3.4% in the last month of the year, which was above the 3.2% expected. Half of the overall increase was due to shelter costs, but we know that the inflation for this category is scheduled to fall dramatically over the coming several months. That alone should bring the headline number very close to the Fed’s target of 2%.

Bloomberg

Yet the Fed is focused on the core rate when making monetary policy decisions, which excludes food and energy. The core CPI fell to a new low of 3.9%. The expectation was that it would fall to 3.8%. This is insignificant in the grand scheme of things, as the disinflationary trend remains intact. In fact, the three-month annualized core rate fell to 3.3%.

Trading Economics

Additionally, when we exclude Owner’s Equivalent Rent (OER) from the core CPI, which accounts for approximately 30% of the index, the rate is already at 2%. In fact, it has been at 2% since September. The staggering rise in mortgage rates will significantly suppress the rate of increase in OER moving forward. This should be of no concern.

DataTrek

Furthermore, the Fed’s preferred measure of core inflation is the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. We do not have December’s number yet, but the annualized rate for this measure has fallen ten consecutive months and is rapidly closing in on the Fed’s target of approximately 2%. Again, it is already there when we exclude shelter costs.

Trading Economics

For these reasons, this report was rather meaningless. It did not change the consensus view that there will be six rate cuts this year beginning in March. Will the December CPI report force Fed officials to carry a more hawkish tone in the days and weeks ahead, as several pundits have suggested over the past 24 hours? Of course, it will! They have been looking for any excuse to be more hawkish in their rhetoric to tamp down investor enthusiasm for risk assets. For some strange reason, bears keep taking this rhetoric literally over and over. It is called “rhetoric” for a reason.

Rhetoric is defined as language designed to have a persuasive effect on its audience but is typically regarded as lacking sincerity or meaningful content. Fed officials use it to keep inflation expectations in check, as they want the public to believe that price increases will abate, thereby suppressing unnecessary demand. They also want to keep investor enthusiasm for risk assets in check to not create a wealth effect that further stimulates demand for goods and services. Investors are tuned into this now, which is why the language is no longer swaying investor sentiment. The incoming economic data supports a less restrictive policy now to offset the lagged impact of last year’s tighter financial conditions.