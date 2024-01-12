PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last time I wrote about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), back in September 2023, I focused on the company's second quarter performance and highlighted how the company's ability to innovate without sacrificing margins was the key to its success. I also touched upon the company's impressive inventory management.

Since my article was published, the stock has been on a tear, jumping 26%. The S&P 500, during the same period, was up 11.6%. Following a period of outperformance, the stock has taken a breather and is down 6% YTD.

In this article, I discuss the company's third quarter performance and analyze the key factors, which indicate that the growth story could be far from over for the company.

A Snapshot of LULU's Third Quarter

LULU had yet another impressive quarter, with revenues rising 19% y/y, to $2.2 billion, beating estimates by $17 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.53, comfortably, which beat analyst estimates by $0.25.

Gross margins also saw an expansion of 110 bps, coming in at an impressive 57%. The icing on the cake was the Board's decision to authorize a fresh $1 billion buyback, taking the total buyback allocation to $1.24 billion.

Updated Q4 Guidance Shows that Macroeconomic Uncertainties Aren't Stopping the Company

Initially, the company's management expected Q4 revenues to come in between $3.135 billion and $3.170 billion, which translates to total FY23 revenues coming in anywhere between $9.55 and $9.58 billion. Diluted EPS was expected to come in the range of $4.85 to $4.93, taking the total expected FY23 EPS to be in the range of $12.34 to $12.42.

All of this changed earlier this week when management, on the back of a stronger than expected holiday season, raised their Q4 guidance. The company now expects Q4 revenues to come in the range of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion. Q4 Diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $4.96 to $5.00.

The updated guidance, especially the bottom line, showcases LULU's strength and ability to withstand the challenging macro environment that retailers find themselves in. As I mentioned in my previous article, which was on Nike, the retail environment is expected to be largely promotional for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, recent evidence also suggests that consumers have been shopping for discounts, which was the primary reason behind the growth in retail sales.

Despite these challenges, LULU has not only managed to come unscathed but has performed even better than the management's own expectations. This, in my opinion, is a sign of a strong, resilient company that is more than capable of withstanding tough macro conditions.

Lulu's Strategy to Boost Membership is Unique and Impressive

One of the takeaways from the company's third quarter earnings report was the update on its Essentials membership program. More specifically, management announced that the Essentials members received early access to the company's Black Friday deals via the app. This, unsurprisingly, led to a significant spike in app downloads, resulting in over 250,000 app downloads around the period.

I am impressed by this strategy for two main reasons. First, with no additional marketing costs, LULU was able to attract a significant proportion of shoppers to its app and subsequently to its membership program. Second, the company managed to "quietly" offer Black Friday deals without having to rely on any additional promotional campaigns. In the words of LULU CEO, Calvin McDonald, "You would have seen in our stores, no signage, traditional merchandising, full price product at the front of the store."

By relying on providing benefits for members rather than deep discounts, the company not only boosted sales at no additional marketing costs but also managed to attract shoppers to its membership program. While there is no guarantee that every app download will translate to a long-term permanent membership, given there were no extra marketing costs, every download that translates to membership is a bonus for the company.

I also want to point out that the company, during the third quarter, also announced a five-year partnership with Peloton, whereby Peloton will become the "exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon Studio," and LULU will become Peloton's primary apparel provider. This partnership could also be yet another boost for the company's membership program.

LULU is quietly building a loyal fan base through a set of unique strategies and partnerships. This, in my opinion, bodes well for the company's long-term growth.

China Continues to be a Blessing for LULU

The Chinese economy might be struggling, but based on the Q3 report, LULU shoppers appear to be immune to it. Q3 was no different to Q2 when it comes to LULU's China story, which continues to hum along nicely. The company saw a 53% y/y growth in the region.

The company now plans to open 35 new stores internationally in 2023, with the majority allocated to China, which suggests that the company's China growth story has more room to run. More importantly, the company is actually seeing strong performance, on a dollar per square foot basis, not just in Tier 1 cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which shows that the company's growth is more widely spread in the region rather than concentrated in one or two cities.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $554.00 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 37x Projected FY23 EPS $12.47 Forward PEG Ratio 1.84 FY24 Earnings Growth 20% Projected FY24 EPS $14.96 Click to enlarge

Source: Company's Q3 Earnings Release, Refinitiv, and Author's Calculations

The company currently trades at a forward P/E of 34.3x, according to Refinitiv. As I mentioned last time, historically, the company has traded at a forward P/E of 37x. Given that there are no signs that LULU is slowing down, I have assumed this multiple for my computations. The company now expects diluted EPS to come in between $12.45 and $12.49. I have assumed the midpoint of this guidance, $12.47.

LULU currently trades at a forward PEG ratio of 1.84, which translates to an earnings growth of 20%. This implies an FY24 EPS of $14.96. A forward P/E of 37x and an FY24 EPS of $14.96, would result in $554, which represents an upside of 15% from current levels.

My valuation for LULU has changed since my last article ($554 vs. $448) for two main reasons. First, the valuation is based on FY24 EPS as opposed to FY23 EPS last time. Second, the company's expected FY23 EPS is a lot higher than I previously anticipated ($12.10 vs. $12.47), which has been accounted for in my current computations.

Risk Factors

My risk factors for the company have not changed since my last article. More specifically, there is always the risk that the company won't be able to sustain its sales growth in its major markets such as North America, where the retail environment is becoming more promotional in nature, and in China, where the economy is underperforming.

Then, there's the company's plan of entering the men's footwear category in the first quarter of 2024. This is an incredibly competitive field, which makes it extremely challenging for the company to grow as fast as its mainstream categories. The adverse impact, if any, could impact its bottom line, especially given the costs of innovation and marketing.

Concluding Thoughts

LULU has shown no signs of slowing down despite a challenging macro environment. The updated Q4 guidance on the back of a better-than-expected holiday season demonstrates how the company has maintained its resilience through a combination of unique strategies and innovation. Moreover, unlike some retailers, LULU has managed to keep growing in China. From a valuation perspective, the stock has more room to run, especially thanks to the pullback seen recently.

Overall, on the evidence of yet another positive quarter as well as the recently updated guidance, all signs point to a company that is more than capable to adapt to the market conditions and deliver on a consistent basis for its shareholders.