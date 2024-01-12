Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lululemon Athletica: Growth Story Remains Intact

Vinay Utham, CFA profile picture
Vinay Utham, CFA
340 Followers

Summary

  • LULU's Q3 performance exceeded expectations, with revenues rising 19% and gross margins expanding.
  • The company's updated Q4 guidance shows its ability to withstand macroeconomic uncertainties and continue to perform well.
  • LULU's unique strategies, such as its membership program and partnerships, are boosting sales and building a loyal fanbase.

Lineup for Lululemon store in Halifax, Canada

PaulMcKinnon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Last time I wrote about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), back in September 2023, I focused on the company's second quarter performance and highlighted how the company's ability to innovate without sacrificing margins was

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA profile picture
Vinay Utham, CFA
340 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU, NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LULU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LULU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.