Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America's Q4: Mixed Earnings, Great Value

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.03K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America Corporation's Q4 earnings showed a miss on revenue but a beat on adjusted EPS.
  • Markets took the release poorly, as Bank of America stock fell pre-market after it came out.
  • The company's liquidity situation is improving, but there are risks and challenges to consider, such as rate hikes and waning margins.
  • In this article, I explain why I remain bullish on Bank of America stock despite the mixed Q4 earnings release.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

Drew Angerer

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) just released its fourth quarter earnings. The release was a miss on revenue but a beat on adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”). Expectations were muted

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.03K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (9.91K)
Fair assessment. I think we'll get three rate cuts starting in June. Capital markets are already showing improvement in 2024 with a flurry of sizable M&A. BAC will rise with the tide this year.
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1.15K)
@The Real Cavalier Seems plausible.
D
DH17
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (170)
Thanks for the concise assessment on BAC's recent earnings. Buying BAC stock in the open market by management and directors would be positive signal for the market and that action should be encouraged by the CEO very soon. Making a commitment to lowering outstanding shares should be on the table too. I guess what I am saying is, maybe management should ask the question: "What would Jamie do?".
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (1.15K)
@DH17 That does seem like a good question to ask, yes
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.