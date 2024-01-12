Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Venmo Credit Card Is The Key To Growth

Jan. 12, 2024 9:53 AM ET PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • I believe the PayPal buy thesis is centered around the growth of their Venmo Credit Card, which aims to monetize its extensive Venmo user base.
  • The card's unique features and integration with the Venmo app cater well to the preferences of younger consumers, especially Gen Z.
  • PayPal's current stock valuation is significantly lower than its competitors, suggesting room for share price growth based on earnings expansion alone.

Investment Thesis

I believe the buy thesis for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is centered around the growth of their Venmo Credit Card. In my opinion, this is a strategic move to capitalize on and monetize its extensive Venmo user base, alleviating one

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

