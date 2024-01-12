Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Believe It Or Not, Nvidia Stock Is Still Cheap At All-Time Highs

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation shares have reached new all-time highs, but there is still room for the stock to rise higher.
  • The stock's fundamental growth has outpaced its share price performance, making Nvidia a good value investment.
  • Nvidia's strong growth potential, particularly in the AI sector, suggests that the stock's rally is not ending anytime soon.
Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares just made new all-time highs. But to me, there's still plenty of room left for this stock to run higher.

As I write this, stock is trading north of $540 and has a $1.31 trillion market cap.


Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CME, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, ECL, ENB, ESS, FRT, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, RY, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (3.35K)
Love reading your assessment. Very clear and uncomplicated :)
I recently bought $SMCI around $290 to go in tandem with NVDA.
2 beautiful undervalued stocks that are generating tons of cash.
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (2.83K)
Another great article Nicholas! You can to prove your one of the top writers on SA! Jensen Wong is the secret sauce! He didn’t invent video games, Bitcoin, or AI. But he finds ways to dominate in the hottest fields of the day! NVDA will become a top five company in the world and may some day be number one! This is a great long term investment! Especially for a young person! Another Attaboy!
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (571)
The debate is really about whether, in 5 years time, nvda is still making as much money. Has competition resulted in margins lowering? Has the initial AI craze worn off in the sense that the big buyers have already bought the hardware they need?

Everyone can see that if they keep growing revenues and EPS at current rates, the share is very cheap. It's the fact that people are skeptical about whether it can continue.
Taylor Huddlestun profile picture
Taylor Huddlestun
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (243)
Don't follow this guy. NVDA is up strictly on manipulation and FOMO. AI is not going to enter mainstream consumer for at least 30 years
D
Dominic7
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (717)
My original investment was $15K. It's now worth around $218,000.
Is it a good move to sell $15K worth of stock to get my original investment back?
yieldhunter196 profile picture
yieldhunter196
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (1.98K)
@Dominic7 cant go wrong :D good job
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (571)
@Dominic7 I always prefer selling while a share is going up than when it's going down. I also prefer to manage my risk and not get overly greedy.
Quality Dividend Growth profile picture
Quality Dividend Growth
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (32)
@Dominic7 congratulations! That depends on your investment goals and appetite for risk. As the saying goes, no one ever lost money by taking profits (ignoring opportunity costs which are uncertain).
