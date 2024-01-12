Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An Update On 10-Year Treasuries And A Look Into 2024

Jan. 12, 2024 10:03 AM ETBND, AGG, IEF, VCIT, IEI
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
417 Followers

Summary

  • The 10-year Treasury note recorded a positive return in 2023, saving a 200-year record of consecutive annual declines.
  • November and December 2023 saw significant gains in the bond market, breaking a 20-year record for the largest 2-month gain in two decades.
  • The bond market has faced challenges in recent years, but the end-of-year rally suggests a potential positive outlook for 2024, although there is uncertainty due to conflicting economic data.

Treasury

Douglas Rissing

Back in October of last year, I wrote an article titled Breaking A 200-Year Record: The Unprecedented Decline Of 10-Year Treasury Notes. In this article, I talked about how the 10-year note has not had three consecutive annual negative returns since

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
417 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
VCIT--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
IEI--
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.