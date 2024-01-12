Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristol-Myers Squibb: Big Dividend Yield, Unloved Big-Pharma Deal

Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • I discuss a cheap Big Pharma stock and its performance in the market.
  • I provide an overview of the stock's history, including its R&D cycle, dividend and yield on cost history, and valuation.
  • With Eliquis generating $11.78 Billion in revenue and Opdivo $8.24 Billion, that's almost $20 Billion in revenue at stake that needs to be slowly replaced.
  • Bristol Myers seems to be carefully charting the company's future pipeline and are very cognizant of the urgency to do so.

Molecular Structure - Lights Concept

BlackJack3D

Yet another cheap Big Pharma stock

Having recently written about the cratered pharma stock and value opportunity in Pfizer (PFE), charting the big pharma sell-offs, reveals a nearly as strong downtrend in Bristol-Myers Squibb (

Comments (15)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (14.93K)
Recent starter position of as of 01-03-2024
I have been going to do this for quite some time but that time has come.

Allday
Value Validater profile picture
Value Validater
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (507)
The Celgene acquisition was supposed to be the answer to BMY's patent cliff. Celgene, with its rich R&D portfolio and Revlimid cash flow, has not been the answer. BMY's fundamental problem is return on investment. If you look at the Celgene price plus the M&A transactions subsequently announced, you get to a number of over $100 billion. Even if you believe that BMY's WACC is 10%, that is $10 billlion+ of incremental EBITA on top of the base business and on top of whatever incremental earnings come from its own R&D spending. It is readily apparent that BMY is not earning its cost of capital on the investments that it is making which is why its dividend yield is high and its P/E is low in spite of large share repurchases. Value trap.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (1.81K)
@Value Validater Thanks for reading. The main concern for BMY with me was the debt. The 2020 accelerated depreciation and amortization freed up a lot of cash. They are probably going to need to shovel that onto paying down debt rather than making future large increases to the dividend where it appears the gap between the dividend and free cash flow is so large that dividend hikes are a given. I like the price personally, but I get your point as well.
Michael777 profile picture
Michael777
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (260)
The 4 plus percent divvy makes sense and keeping it to no more than 2% of total portfolio value is key. As long as they keep their eye on the ball it should provide reasonable long term income.
Dividend Ambassador profile picture
Dividend Ambassador
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (9.24K)
@Michael777 and don’t forget the buybacks.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (1.81K)
@Michael777 Thanks for reading!
Dividend Ambassador profile picture
Dividend Ambassador
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (9.24K)
For me fair value is PE 15. BMY would not be overvalued until over $120 in my view.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (3.67K)
This is a very timely article as I just started an initial position yesterday. Nice yield, low payout ratio and acquisitions to help build future revenue. I intend to build on this position as time, funds and opportunity present themselves.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (1.81K)
@amegalo Most are pairing this with Pfizer, BMY has better cash flow for the time being and Pfizer the better balance sheet. Dividends look solid right here.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (3.88K)
Excellent and extremely well written article. Long term disappointed shareholder.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (1.81K)
@rickevantodd Thanks! I'm just starting to wade into this one.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (7.48K)
Good article. I agree with your summary. I have been a buyer of both PFE and BMY recently for similar reasons.
I feel content that they both have adequate earnings to cover their high dividend rates, and that their pipelines are being dismissed before they have had adequate opportunity to be developed after recent acquisitions by each of them.
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (1.81K)
@ndardick Thank you! Yes, the pipelines don't have to do with GLP-1 drugs so the market isn't interested. That fad will fade eventually.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (7.48K)
@Brett Ashcroft Green ADC (antibody drug conjugation) cancer-fighting drugs could be the next new exciting idea, which is the basis for PFE spending so much to acquire Seagen even though Seagen has never been profitable. However, some of the newly acquired drugs are already getting recognition and even FDA approval.
