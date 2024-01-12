Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Focus On Menu Pricing At Cracker Barrel Could Be Huge For Investors

Summary

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's stock has fallen over 20% in the past year, but a rebound is possible if management takes corrective action.
  • Increasing menu prices is the biggest lever for improving returns, as the company has room to catch up to competitors.
  • The company's financials show a need for more dividend coverage, and pricing growth is the solution, in our view.
  • We see upside in Cracker Barrel's shares to $100+, and investors get paid a very nice dividend yield of ~6.9% to wait.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is a high-dividend paying restaurant that has a concept that is unmatched in the dine-in space, in our view. Not only do customers enjoy a home-away-from-home atmosphere, but guests can shop in their

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, SCHG, QQQ, and VOO. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

TraderJoeZ profile picture
TraderJoeZ
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (8.9K)
Right on, thanks for writing
gary03mw profile picture
gary03mw
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (833)
Totally agree with this. The fast casual places I eat for lunch are $13-20 these days. Chipotle, Cava, local BBQ drive through. I can appreciate that a lot of Cracker Barrels customers really value a good deal. But a place like Cracker Barrel, offering home cooked style meals, large portions, indoor service, etc should really be able to move the average meal up. As a consumer I like Cracker Barrel, even though I don't get to eat there very often. As a shareholder I think this argument has some merit that they have room on pricing.
