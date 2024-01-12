Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Petrobras Stock Is Set To Keep Soaring

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today I'd like to test the strength of my previous 'Buy' thesis on Petrobras and find out what potential investors and current shareholders should expect from the company.
  • Petrobras announced plans to increase its capital spending to $102 billion by the end of 2028. But this move seems to be priced for dividends, as far as I see.
  • PRB and PBR.A have an upside potential of 16.35% and 9.88%, respectively, according to Goldman Sachs. My calculations show even more upside potential for Petrobras in 2024.
  • So I am willing to reiterate my previous Buy recommendation on the stock because, despite higher capital expenditure in the coming periods.
Building of Petrobras HQ, the biggest oil company of Brazil

Aleksandr_Vorobev

Introduction

Petrobras, officially known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A), is a major Brazilian oil and gas company with a market cap of $103 billion. Operating domestically and internationally, Petrobras is involved in various aspects of the energy

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (7.48K)
I enjoyed reading your article on PBR. Indeed, the stock looks easier to swallow than Pabst Blue Ribbon (the other PBR) beer, but I have been playing the energy sector mostly through EPD (a pipeline MLP that is by far our family's largest holding), my recent accumulation of XOM under $100, and my ownership of CHK.
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (1.23K)
@ndardick great picks, thanks for sharing! What do you think of OXY, any opinion on this name?
