Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWH: Will Hong Kong Stocks' Poor Performance Last Year Reverse This Year?

Jan. 12, 2024 11:23 AM ETiShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock's iShares Hong Kong ETF had a poor performance in 2023, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining for four consecutive years.
  • In times like this, it is important to hold "quality stocks".
  • We examine the top 10 holdings in EWH looking for quality.
  • Many of Hong Kong-listed companies offer deep value combined with good dividend yields.

Hong Kong aerial cityscape at night. City skyscrapers and Harbor with lights on

stocklapse

Investment thesis

In our last article "EWH: Hong Kong Is Open For Business, back in December of 2022, we changed our stance from a Hold to a Buy

However, 2023 was certainly not the year to be invested in BlackRock's

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.87K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EWH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.