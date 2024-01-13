Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Stock: Recovery Hits A Snag As Lead-Sheathed Cables Fears Return (Downgrade)

Jan. 13, 2024
JR Research
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. investors face a steep selloff as concerns about the company's use of lead-sheathed phone cables resurface.
  • Despite recent market volatility, AT&T management remains confident in meeting projections and reducing debt through partnerships and investments.
  • The market has priced in potential rate cuts, but the question remains whether AT&T's undervaluation and high dividend yield can sustain further recovery.
  • I argue why investors who missed buying at its 2023 lows should wait out the recent pullback and assess where the selling pressure could subside.
  • If the pullback could be sustained above the $15 zone, a more attractive buying opportunity could emerge subsequently for AT&T stock.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) investors have endured another steep selloff this week, as T stumbled, following a remarkable recovery since it bottomed out in July 2023. Observant investors should recall that the Wall Street Journal, or WSJ,

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (7.5K)
Yup. The letter T reminds me of Porky Pig saying "T...T.....Th....Th....That's all, folks!"
S
Stash2
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (283)
Let's forget the market sentiment for a moment. Economics and cash flow tell us if we should own a security. The technicals tell us when. This is a technical analysis and it has some validity. The economics of the case tell us that the market it mispricing the security. The lead pipe issue is, in my view and reading, overblown. The real issue is quite unknown and anyone who has been involved in mass, toxic tort litigation (as I have, a bit) knows that sometimes the risk is best left undisturbed, if possible. This is the case with the lead sheathing. This was a kneejerk reaction to take some profit and get away. The long case is based upon continuing improvement in cash flow. But, the technicals do suggest that maybe waiting until mid to low 15s makes more sense here. I am tempted to buy more going into earnings on the theory that year end numbers are made as promised.
o
otistcampbell
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (91)
OH NO! Say it say so!!!! 2024's shorties once again emerge raising as usual, old news. There's more lead in the water pipes of more homes across this country than there are lead sheathed pipes in the ground.
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (5.77K)
Interesting view point! However, in the scope of things, $T is in a very hood position and imho will continue to reward its shareholders.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

