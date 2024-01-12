Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A 12% Distribution Yield At $80 WTI Is Why I Sold Exxon To Buy Canadian Natural Resources

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I prefer to focus on finding buying opportunities rather than stocks to sell or avoid among the thousands of stock-listed companies in the world.
  • I have shifted my investment from Exxon Mobil to Canadian Natural Resources due to the latter's better potential for shareholder value and strong position in the energy sector.
  • Canadian Natural Resources has substantial proven reserves, low decline rates, and a commitment to returning cash to shareholders, making it a preferred choice over Exxon Mobil.
Oilfield oil pump jack rig on money USD dollar banknotes background.

Pla2na

Introduction

The other day, someone asked me why most of my articles are about stocks I'm bullish on or stocks I want to buy when the valuation improves.

It's actually a question I get a few times every

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.43K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (18.01K)
@Leo Nelissen
I chose CNQ over big US oil in 2021, buying at $32.71.

Leo, what took you so long. LOL
Just kidding.
About CNQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
