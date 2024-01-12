Pla2na

Introduction

The other day, someone asked me why most of my articles are about stocks I'm bullish on or stocks I want to buy when the valuation improves.

It's actually a question I get a few times every year.

The answer is straightforward. I believe my time is much better spent finding buying opportunities instead of stocks to sell or avoid.

Why?

According to The World Federation of Exchanges, there were close to 58,500 stock-listed companies in the world as of March 2022. That data is a bit old, but it's still valid enough to support my case.

The World Federation of Exchanges

I believe finding good stocks among these companies is much tougher than finding stocks that may not help you achieve your financial targets.

That said, I'm bringing all of this up because I decided to make a comparison article.

As most of my readers know, I have been a long-term oil bull since early 2020, when the pandemic peaked, and we started to see a bull case consisting of subdued supply growth and rebounding demand growth.

The first "large" energy investment I made back then was Exxon Mobil (XOM), which I bought for close to $31 the moment people noticed that Zoom Video Communications (ZM) had a bigger market cap than the oil giant during the pandemic.

These times were truly fascinating when everyone jumped into tech, avoiding attractive value stocks.

While I still like Exxon as a long-term play (I am NOT writing this article to scare anyone out of XOM), I decided to sell and put my money into Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), the second-largest exploration and production energy stock on the New York Stock Exchange with a market cap of roughly $70 billion - Exxon is a major integrated oil stock with refinery exposure in a different industry with a market cap of $400 billion.

After spending the past few months talking about oil and gas on various podcasts, in countless articles, and on social media, I decided to address one of the biggest issues people keep bringing up: where to invest?

As much as I like Exxon as a rock-solid, no-nonsense oil play, I believe CNQ is much better.

Hence, in this article, I decided to explain why I have shifted my money from XOM to CNQ and why I would not go back despite Exxon's reputation as one of the safest oil plays in the world.

So, let's get to it!

The Bull Case Continues

Before we discuss any stocks, let me shed some light on a very important part of my thesis: demand.

Since 2020, my opinion has been simple: I believe that despite environmental efforts, oil and gas will remain a crucial part of our energy mix for many decades.

The same goes for coal, as emerging markets are hungry for energy.

India, for example, is expected to boost coal demand in the years ahead, likely missing the numbers needed for the net-zero by 2050 scenario by a mile!

Bloomberg

As I wrote on Twitter the other day, a developed nation like Germany uses 6x more electricity than India (per capita). The US uses 12x more electricity.

While there are many factors at play, it's these developments that cause me to believe that we are far from any scenario where global fossil fuel demand can decline.

Bloomberg's energy expert, Javier Blas, seems to agree, as he assessed oil demand beyond 2024.

According to him, despite optimistic views about the global economy moving away from oil addiction, early signs of the energy transition remain elusive.

The Energy Information Administration ("EIA") predicts a growth of 1.2 million barrels per day in global oil demand for 2025, slightly lower than the 1.4 million expected in 2024.

Global demand for crude has historically grown, averaging 1.05 million barrels per day from 1991 to 2023. Excluding the COVID-19 impact, oil demand growth has averaged 1.18 million barrels per day over the last 30 years.

Bloomberg

If the EIA's predictions hold, global crude demand will reach an annual average of 103.7 million barrels per day in 2025. China and India are expected to contribute significantly to this growth, while developed countries could witness a reduction in oil consumption.

Bloomberg

Personally, I am more bullish than the EIA, as I believe the organization is often too pessimistic when it comes to oil growth demand.

I Like Exxon, But I'm Looking For More Shareholder Value

As I said in the first part of this article, I do not dislike Exxon. It's a well-managed company with an AA- credit rating, one of the best ratings in the world (across all sectors and industries).

Also, because of its size, the company accounts for 22.7% of the Energy ETF (XLE), making it the largest holding.

Going back ten years, XOM has returned 54%, including dividends. This is roughly 13 points better than the XLE ETF.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, Canadian Natural returned more than 200% during this period.

With that in mind, Exxon is doing well. It just does not have the qualities that make an oil stock a potential no-brainer in the next few years.

The company, which produces roughly 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, is currently paying $0.95 in quarterly dividends per share after hiking this payout by 4.4% on October 27.

Despite the many tailwinds of the past three years, including rebounding refinery demand, chemical demand, elevated refining margins, and high oil prices, the company's five-year dividend CAGR is just 2.6%. That does not even beat inflation.

Its current yield is 3.8%.

Data by YCharts

Instead of focusing on dividend growth, the company has built a rock-solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio close to 0.1x EBITDA and invested in growth.

For example, recent acquisitions, such as Denbury and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), are strategic moves to strengthen the company's portfolio and expand its reserves in high-margin basins like the Permian.

Meanwhile, organic growth is supported through successful projects like the Beaumont refinery expansion and the Baytown chemical expansion. These initiatives contribute to increased refinery throughput and new performance chemical capacity.

The company has also cut structural costs by $9 billion since 2019.

Exxon Mobil

Going forward, I expect Exxon to focus on value-adding projects like chemicals, refinery assets (with a focus on renewable), its Guyana assets, and keeping debt low.

During its 3Q23 earnings call, the company was asked about shareholder distributions.

Neal Dingmann [Question] [...] I’m just wondering, when you think about shareholder return, will you continue to lean into the buybacks as you look in the out years, or maybe just if you could give a little bit of color. I think I understand your role, your thoughts on the dividend side, so maybe I’m asking a bit more on the share buybacks going forward. Thank you. Kathryn Mikells [Answer] I’m happy to take that. If you look at our overall free cash flow results in the quarter, it was just under $12 billion at $11.7 billion, and we paid out $8.1 billion to shareholders, and that was between $3.7 billion in dividends and $4.4 billion in the share repurchase program. In fact, in the quarter our cash balance actually went up $3.4 billion, and we ended the quarter at $33 billion, so I think you can see that in the quarter, we were in fact well under 100% in terms of what we paid out, which is what enables us to grow our cash balance and strengthen our balance sheet even further. [...] Ultimately at some point, the cycle will turn against us and that balance sheet will be there for us to lean into, and being balanced in our approach as to how we share the success of the company and those rewards with our shareholders. I think you can continue to see that balance coming through between dividends and share repurchases.

In other words, Exxon is doing what it has been doing for decades: investing in sustainable growth, keeping a healthy balance sheet, keeping dividend growth subdued to be protected against future oil price crashes (it does not want to cut its dividend), and spend additional cash on buybacks.

It is a winning strategy, for sure. But it's not good enough for me.

Why?

I am looking for companies that spend most of their free cash flow on shareholder distributions, especially with a focus on (special) dividends.

That's where Canadian Natural comes in.

Why I'm Aggressively Buying CNQ

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Canadian Natural is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Just like Exxon, it is a giant with a no-nonsense approach.

However, there's more to it, as CNQ has positioned it perfectly to generate value for the business and its shareholders.

Essentially, the company stands out in the energy sector due to its exceptional strengths in reserves, low decline rates, robust production capabilities, and a strategic focus on maximizing shareholder value through distributions, including dividends and buybacks.

It's the perfect mix - I think.

Canadian Natural Resources

In terms of reserves, the company has a substantial and high-quality portfolio.

The company's total proven reserves exceed 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE"), positioning it prominently among global peers. Notably, the 1P (proven) reserves, with a 32-year reserve life index, consist of a significant portion of high-value Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO"), crude oil, and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs).

Canadian Natural Resources

Even better, it has very low decline rates. With approximately 58% of corporate production characterized by low or zero decline, the overall corporate decline is impressively low at around 11%.

This low decline rate not only underscores the stability of Canadian Natural's production but also minimizes the need for extensive maintenance capital to sustain output.

This is also where CNQ beats most of its North American peers, as most are operating in shale and offshore, which come with higher decline rates and the need to focus on reserve extension, often through (risky) M&A projects.

Moreover, the result is a more predictable and sustainable free cash flow, providing a solid foundation for consistent shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources

In terms of production, Canadian Natural's 2024 budget outlines a strategic approach to optimize capital investments and deliver long-term shareholder value.

The company's 2024 production guidance ranges from 1.33 million to 1.38 million BOE per day, with a targeted exit rate of approximately 1.455 million BOE per day.

Related to that, what makes the company stand out is its emphasis on a disciplined and flexible drilling program. The plan involves a balanced mix of longer cycle projects in the first half of the year, primarily thermal, and shorter cycle opportunities in the second half, aligning with market dynamics and maximizing value for shareholders.

Canadian Natural Resources

With all of this in mind, the company has a strong commitment to returning cash to its shareholders.

Last year, dividends increased by 18%, and total dividends paid amounted to approximately C$4 billion.

Additionally, share repurchases exceeded C$3 billion.

In 2024, Canadian Natural Resources remains very committed to increasing returns to shareholders.

The company's dividend history reflects 24 consecutive years of increases, with a 21% compound annual growth rate over that period.

Canadian Natural Resources

Meanwhile, the recent 11% increase in the quarterly dividend to C$1 per share (4.6% yield), along with the commitment to allocating 100% of free cash flow to shareholders when net debt reaches C$10 billion, highlights the company's proactive approach to rewarding investors.

Let me repeat that: once the company lowers net debt to C$10 billion, which is expected to happen in 2024, it will distribute every penny of free cash flow to shareholders!

Canadian Natural Resources

To give you an idea of how much distribution power CNQ has, let me show you the chart below.

At $80 WTI, the company has a free cash flow yield of almost 12%, meaning it could pay a 12% dividend (0% buybacks), buy back 12% of its shares (0% dividend), and anything in between.

At $95 WTI, the company's FCF yield rises to 15%.

Even at $65 WTI, that number is close to 9%.

In this case, it helps tremendously that most of its operations are profitable below $40 WTI.

All things considered, CNQ is a fantastic play for aggressive dividend growth, buybacks, and special dividends.

A company like Exxon Mobil also has consistent dividend growth. However, we can assume that CNQ will likely maintain higher dividend growth rates and distribute most of its excess free cash flow through special dividends and buybacks.

As a result, CNQ is my largest oil driller and a company I am looking to buy on weakness this year.

With that said, CNQ tends to underperform XOM in times of weakening oil prices, as the chart below shows. The black line shows the ratio between CNQ and XOM. The blue line represents Brent Crude Oil.

TradingView (CNQ/XOM Ratio, ICE Brent)

While CNQ has a top-tier balance sheet, investors tend to hide in giants like Exxon when oil prices are in a steep downtrend.

Takeaway

While I respect Exxon, I prefer CNQ and believe it is a much better oil play to beat the energy sector on a prolonged basis.

Canadian Natural Resources boasts a robust position in the energy sector, marked by substantial proven reserves exceeding 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The company's low decline rates contribute to stable and sustainable free cash flow, providing a solid foundation for consistent shareholder returns.

Furthermore, CNQ's strategic focus on optimizing capital investments and a disciplined drilling program align with market dynamics, enhancing shareholder value.

In contrast, while Exxon's conservative approach and diversified business are pros, my investment strategy leans towards companies that prioritize substantial shareholder distributions.

CNQ's commitment to returning cash to shareholders, supported by an 11% increase in quarterly dividends and a pledge to distribute every penny of free cash flow once net debt reaches a certain threshold, aligns with my preference for companies with an aggressive approach to rewarding investors.

Essentially, the combination of CNQ's prudent financial approach, production strengths, low breakeven prices, and commitment to shareholder value makes it my preferred choice over Exxon Mobil.

I truly believe if investors want to bet on a prolonged bull case for oil, there are better places to be than Exxon, which will likely outperform again when oil prices start a long-term downtrend.

However, I am still Bullish on Exxon, as it is likely that it will do fine as long as the long-term oil bull case remains strong.