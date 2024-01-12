Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum Stock: Entered The Buy Zone (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation has acquired CrownRock for $12 billion, potentially boosting its Permian Basin production by 28% in 2024.
  • Occidental is making progress in carbon capture technology, receiving support from investors like BlackRock and Amazon.
  • Effective debt reduction post-Anadarko acquisition and a focus on increasing shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks highlight Occidental's strong financial strategy.
  • Our previous analysis of the discrepancy between stock price and ROE proved accurate, with Occidental Petroleum's recent price drop to $55-$57 aligning with fundamental metrics and signaling an optimal buy zone entry.
  • Yiazou Capital Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Occidental Petroleum To Acquire CrownRock Oil Company For $12 Billion

Brandon Bell

Investment Thesis

As we enter 2024, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) finds itself at a critical juncture, particularly after its momentous recent decision to acquire CrownRock. This move, a strategic expansion in the Permian basin, significantly shifts

Comments (5)

A
AndreP
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (3.66K)
My costs are lower than Mr. B's. I want BKR shares please. Thank you.
A
AndreP
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (3.66K)
@AndreP oops, I mean BRK.
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (5.89K)
Thanks for the work. The above LT Net Debt chart will look different when 2024 gets added.
K
KFYY
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (2.89K)
@Yiannis Zourmpanos

Which one has more upside potential in 2024 in your opinion, OXY or CVE?

What price target do you have for them?
Rich779 profile picture
Rich779
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (1.57K)
@KFYY Buffet bought a few million (14 or so) in Dec. 2023 & when the big man buys its a safe bet its a good time
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

