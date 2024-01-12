Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: Should You Buy The Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings?

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. stock has rocketed by 24% since reaching a 52-week low in October 2023 amidst negative market sentiment.
  • ASML is expected to report strong Q4 earnings, with sales expected to be between €6.7 and €7.1, representing a 30% YoY sales growth, while margins remain elevated.
  • Management has highlighted 2024 as a "transitory year" with flat sales and a 2% growth in EPS, citing delays in new fabs and sales restrictions in China.
  • ASML stock is currently trading at a blended P/E of 34.72x, just below its 10-year average, and with an expected EPS growth rate of around 18% annually over the next 3 years, ASML is poised to deliver double-digit returns.

Silicon Dies are being Extracted by a Pick and Place Machine from Wafer and Attached to Substrate. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Factory. Close-up of Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

I have been following and investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) for a long time now. It is one of my largest positions among European stocks. After reaching the 52-week low of $564 back in October 2023, the stock has

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.97K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (731)
If you find this analysis of ASML interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also like to hear your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on growth in the future!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.