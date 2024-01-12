Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Traders Buy, Investors Sell

Jan. 12, 2024 12:30 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SP500, SPX2 Comments
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm bullish in the short-term expecting the S&P 500 to hit 5,000 points.
  • But I'm not buying here because of a poor long-term risk-reward.
  • I go over historical performance during a Fed pause and Fed rate cuts and share my outlook for the S&P 500.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Agains all odds concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dear readers,

My last article on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) from early December was titled New All-Time Highs Before A Major Sell-Off. In that article, I argued that over the short-term the index

If you want to access my entire Portfolio and all my current Top Picks, feel free to join ‘High Yield Landlord’ for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest and best-rated community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a 4.9/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
3.18K Followers

David Ksir has extensive private equity experience in finance and European real estate. He manages a small 8-figure family office focused on generating reliable dividend income through value investing.

David also contributes to the High Yield Landlord which is led by Jussi Askola and has a team of 5 other top Seeking Alpha REIT and income analysts. They help investors become passive landlords with their 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Service features include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), community through chat room, buy/sell alerts, and educational content.

Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor Deep Value Explorer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Common Sense Investor99 profile picture
Common Sense Investor99
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (128)
Your commentary sure makes a whole lot of sense to me. We keep hearing this time it will be different, but history has shown it rarely is.
Viking Raider profile picture
Viking Raider
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (433)
Where can I get graphs on the puts and calls? I used to have it on Ally but they have taken it away! I hate trading them without this visual to get a sense of the trade.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.