TSMC: Not All That Glitters Is Gold

Mario Silva
Summary

  • TSMC's revenue declined 5% in FY 2023 YoY, according to the last Q4 2023 results, beating expectations and being an improvement given the guidance in Q2 2023 of -10% YoY.
  • AI processors only represent a small portion of TSMC's total revenues but have a CAGR growth prospect of around 50%.
  • TSMC faces competition from Intel and Samsung in the most advanced nodes segments, which could impact its market position over the long term.
  • Geopolitical risks should be incorporated into any investment analysis of the stock.
  • I calculate the intrinsic value by taking Warren Buffett's view of the stock. I rate the TSMC stock as a hold.

I rate Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) (TSMC) as a hold as there are important factors beyond the company's excellent fundamental prospects, adding that there are underlying assumptions that need to be assessed if an investor wants to consider TSMC as a

Mario Silva
Here, you'll find high-quality articles since I assess the stocks very deeply from a fundamental standpoint. I like to invest, thinking of the very long term and applying the value investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments. I started a Youtube channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied).So, you can follow me if you want to know what stocks I am looking at and to know more and more information related to the value investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

SemiWiki.com
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (900)
Great entertainment and utilization of public materials. TSMC faces ZERO competition from Intel and Samsung at 3nm. TSMC has 99% of the design starts and will benefit from this revenue stream for years to come. Inside the semiconductor ecosystem today it is all TSMC. Hopefully that will change with Intel 18A and 14A but that revenue is years away.
sith sidious
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (934)
great article.........China is a short no matter what they say nowadays, so this brilliant stock is now completely un worthy of any long term considerstions. it's a shame, but China needs those chips & since Biden cut them off, its been all saber ratteling since, if China takes tiawian, TSMC will be ruined by the allies in a minute, China will not be allowed to have that campus, then they can have the island all they want....jmho
Mario Silva
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (912)
@sith sidious thanks for your insights and comments;)
Montanasteve
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (11.02K)
@sith sidious

If China invades Taiwan, the entire market plunges and our economy crashes.

And it doesn't matter who is president.
11Owl11
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (75)
@Montanasteve If Trump was president, we'd all be rich right now, so I don't know how you can say that.
