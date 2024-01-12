Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143K Followers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 12, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Witty - Chief Executive Officer

Dirk McMahon - President and Chief Operating Officer

John Rex - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Noel - Chief Executive Officer, Medicare & Retirement

Heather Cianfrocco - Chief Executive Officer Optum Rx

Amar Desai - Chief Executive Officer, OptumHealth Organization

Brian Thompson - Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare

Patrick Conway - Chief Executive Officer, OptumRx

Conference Call Participants

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

A.J. Rice - UBS

Lisa Gill - J.P. Morgan.

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here is some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings.

This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the financial and earnings report section of the company's Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com.

Information presented on this call contained in the earnings release will be issued -- we issued this morning in our Form 8-K dated January 12, 2024, which may be accessed from the Investor Relations page

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.