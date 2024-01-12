Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Guaranty: A Solid Regional Bank Trading At A Huge Undervaluation

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • First Guaranty Bancshares is a U.S. regional bank based in Louisiana that has been in operation since 1934.
  • The bank's profitability has suffered in recent years, but its fundamental banking operations remain intact with macroeconomic pressures being primarily to blame.
  • The bank is well-capitalized and has focused on increasing loan originations at higher interest rates, which should lead to future NIM growth.
  • First Guaranty's loan and deposit portfolios look solid and do not expose the bank excessively to any poor lines of credit.
  • A Strong Buy rating was issued with shares potentially trading at a 43% discount relative to intrinsic value.

Outside view of a bank with American flag

sshepard

Investment Thesis

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) is a U.S. regional bank based in Louisiana. The bank has been in operation since 1934 and has weathered multiple economic recessions and tricky macroeconomic environments.

While at first glance the bank's

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.23K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Capital LTD.Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FGBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

C
CPA022784
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (1.82K)
Pretty mediocre (even poor) bank across almost every measure. Not surprised they had to repeat "we are making progress" 3x in their short press release. Both the release and earnings presentation are awful for a bank of their size. Given all their issues and RE concentration, not surprised they trade at such a large discount to TBV. I'm sure they are "making progress", but it is obviously very slow and it could a very, very long hold. Good thing their dividend is half decent.
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (59)
@CPA022784 Thanks for the comment again!

I agree that the bank is mediocre at best. I also agree that the progress will remain speculative until guaranteed evidence is put forth in future earnings reports.

Nonetheless, I believe that these shortcomings are reflected in the heavily discounted shares and therefore find this bank a reasonably attractive opportunity.

It may indeed require a good bit of time, and as you commented before about EGBN the CRE outlook for 2024 is convoluted. However, I still believe FGBI has what it takes to return to greater profitability and ultimately return significant value to shareholders.

Thanks for the read once again, and I hope you enjoyed the article.

Yours,
Johannes Haavisto
C
CPA022784
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (1.82K)
@The Value Corner Your analysis is pretty thorough and balanced, it's just that you really are kind of scaping the very bottom of the deep value pile, where results, if they ever come, could take years. Not necessarily a bad idea to sprinkle a few of these into a portfolio, but holding 8% in each of these "dogs" can really put a damper on any portfolio's performance.
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (59)
@CPA022784 Thank you sincerely, my main goal is that these articles are informative and thorough.

You make a compelling point about the weighting. It may be too large depending on what each individual investor is comfortable with.

I believe there lies real opportunity in at least this highly undervalued (if mediocre at present time) bank given the massively negative market sentiment surrounding the regional banking sector as a whole at current time.

I hope to see you around again and thank you once again for stopping by and giving a read!

Yours,
Johannes
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FGBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FGBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FGBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.