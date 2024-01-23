Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Analyst Outlook: Jussi Askola On Being Selective With REITs, Dividend Investing

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs and some notable dividend stocks have unperformed in recent years due to rising interest rates, among other factors.
  • But REITs could be well-positioned for a recovery in 2024 as interest rates return to lower levels.
  • That’s according to Seeking Alpha analyst and Investing Group leader Jussi Askola, who not only sees opportunities among certain REIT sectors but also with certain dividend ideas.
  • The key? Being selective.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
New year 2024 concept. Text 2024 written on the road in the middle of asphalt road with at sunset. Concept of planning, goal, challenge, new year resolution.

Chonlatee Sangsawang

The big hits taken by REITs, with the investment sector down 22% since 2022, may present an opportunity for investors entering 2024.

But those looking at REITs need to be selective, according to Seeking Alpha analyst and Investing Group leader Jussi

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for New Year!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
63.51K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
VNQ
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.