Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Is Part Of The 2024 Healthcare Sector Rally Cohort

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer Inc. stock has been on a protracted, yearlong decline due to stronger-than-expected normalization in COVID product uptake rates in 2023.
  • But management's conservative 2024 guidance for COVID product revenues sufficiently de-risks for related headwinds in our opinion.
  • With the "clearing event" now largely behind it, Pfizer is well positioned for accretive growth and margin expansion from both its internal pipeline and recently acquired forays in innovative medicine.
  • Taken together with its valuation discount to peers, Pfizer presents an attractive opportunity to partake in solid appreciation in 2024 and an ~6% dividend yield at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock has continued to reel from the exhaustion of COVID dollars. Specifically, the 2023 downturn has been primarily dragged by a faster-than-expected normalization of Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid COVID treatment uptakes. In addition to the $5.6 billion write-off

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.56K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

HalfBreedMutant23 profile picture
HalfBreedMutant23
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (98)
Allegedly, they’ll say and do anything to turn a dollar. Their ‘vaccine’ for pregnant women has the potential to produce millions of patients with lifelong complications requiring drugs that only they produce because the dna segments affected in the child can only be attached by ligands they know about because they think they have a method that is good enough to keep them in revenue. Acceptable loss is lessened because the anomalies won’t be detectable due to the systemic causes initiated pre-birth.
J
Jimghad
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (5.48K)
PFE continue to be one of my top 3 Pharma stocks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.