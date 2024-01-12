Designing A Balanced Portfolio For Retirement

Kameleon007

Many Retirement Investors Ignore Risk

For many investors, driven by the recency bias of the last 15 years, the idea of holding 100% stock portfolios has become the gold standard of asset allocation. But evidence confirms that in most periods' investors are not compensated for the risk they are taking. Even adding intermediate term fixed income, produces inferior overall risk and return propositions.

An additional concern is that many investors are convinced that in order to invest for retirement they need to use complex asset allocation models and pay a financial professional a small fortune to implement a "scientific" approach to asset management. Nothing could be further from the truth, if you follow the evidence.

I have conducted research using the available data for a number of asset classes and have found that simplicity is best. Before we turn to the evidence, I want to take a moment and explore the inclusion of alternative assets and dispel the notion that in order to invest for retirement, one must follow a complicated asset allocation model.

The Merit of Alternative Assets to Control Risk

Reviewing the literature on these asset classes shows that for most of them, especially the esoteric "alternative" space it is more marketing and the chase for fees than evidence driving their recommendation.

Let's take two of the most popular alternative strategies to illustrate my point, commodities, and real estate.

Commodities

Commodities funds come in all shapes and sizes. Some merely speculate on a basket of commodities futures, others get more complicated by going long/short futures and then using collateral to buy TIPS bonds for an added inflationary hedge.

The available data for this asset classes index only goes back to 2007 according to Portfolio Visualizer. From 2007-2023, adding just 10% commodities to a US stock portfolio resulted in returns that were demonstrably lower than a 100% stock portfolio, (8.27% vs. 9.36%). When we look at the data, many would claim this is an outlier because a large portion of the period was a commodity bear market.

Seeing as the purpose of commodities in the portfolio is to provide diversification and protection against inflation let's see how commodities did during the 2019-2023 inflationary period. Deviating from a 100% stock portfolio and adding a 10% allocation to commodities produced returns that were slightly inferior to the all-stock portfolio (14.69% vs 14.95%.)

What is interesting about this is that even if you isolate the period to the 2020-2023 period and assume you had perfect timing, you still only beat the total stock portfolio by 1Bpt, (11.34% vs 11.33%). The returns are largely identical because companies are pricing in the added cost of commodities into their own prices. In this way, equities will act as a hedge to inflation in most scenarios. Given the added expense for commodities funds, and the added risk they contribute to the portfolio, it seems that even in periods of rapid inflation they are simply not worth the cost and additional risk in the portfolio. When we look at gold, as I did in this piece we will find, it also does not warrant a place in portfolios. Ultimately gold provides T-bill like returns for stock like risk.

Real Estate

There is no more difficult asset class to convince people is not actually an asset class of its own than real estate. Some investors dedicate their whole portfolio to real estate assets and the evidence suggests this is a mistake. There have been multiple studies on real estate within a portfolio, but the best study I have found looked at whether it was even a distinct asset class to begin with. What the authors found when they tested the premise "Are REITS a Distinct Asset Class?" was that they were not, and investors had sufficient exposure at market weights.

The authors step back from the established real estate and REITs literature and answer this broader question. Beginning with a set of asset class criteria, the authors then utilize a variety of statistical methods from the literature and factor-based asset pricing to evaluate REITs for their candidacy as a distinct asset class. REITs fail to satisfy almost all of the relevant criteria leading the authors to conclude that REITs, in fact, are not a distinct asset class.

Seeing as most passive investors will already hold a market weight allocation of REITS in their portfolio, there is no evidence suggesting an advantage to allocating above market weight to this segment of the market. Indeed, an analysis of the results confirms this conclusion. Looking at the available data, and again adding a 10% allocation to REITS above the market weight would have damaged ones returns over the last 20 years compared to an all-stock portfolio, (10.51% vs 10.59%.)

Timeless Wisdom on Retirement Investing

Putting together the right portfolio for your goals, should start with a study of the evidence. A portfolio that optimizes alpha and allows for an individual to attain their retirement goals faster with steady income may be the goal for some investors. But for many this has meant portfolios dominated by stocks, commonly 100% stocks. This has come with varying results. As discussed in my previous piece equity returns are extremely time dependent. Thus, your results will depend on the time period in which you are investing. In some time periods, such as the period of 2009-present, stocks will produce fabulous returns. In other periods such as 2000-2009, stocks will produce horrible, even negative returns.

The idea that investors should just stick with it, is a common refrain of financial planners and gurus alike and comes from the recency bias of the time period in which investors are active.

As demonstrated in a number of academic and practitioner research papers, stocks are very risky and may or may not pay off, even over 50-year time periods. Given this reality, it does not seem prudent for a retirement investor to be speculating their way to retirement in 100% stock portfolios. The evidence seems to show that investors would be far better following a more balanced approach.

The timeless wisdom of Benjamin Graham continues to disprove the marketing slogans of the moment. In 2022, we heard about how the 60/40 portfolio was dead. Then in 2023 we heard of the hard landing to come, instead we saw a 24% gain for the S&P 500. In the Financial Analysts Journal in 1976 an article entitled: A Conversation with Benjamin Graham offers this gem of advice to investors:

Asked "What general rules would you offer the individual investor for his investment policy over the years?" Graham answered:

"...the investor should always have a minimum percentage of his total portfolio in common stocks and a minimum percentage in bond equivalents. I recommend at least 25 per cent of the total at all times in each category. A good case can be made for a consistent 50-50 division here, with adjustments for changes in the market level. This means the investor would switch some of his stocks into bonds on significant rises of the market level, and vice-versa when the market declines."

Graham's 50/50 portfolio has been used by John Bogle and others with great success. The key takeaway here is not that a certain level of stocks or bonds is ideal for everyone. Each individual's situation should be taken into account. But it is important, especially for retirement investors to realize that they should not be speculating their way to retirement. Another question that comes up is what the 50% allocated to bonds should be invested in. For most investors a traditional intermediate bond allocation is used. This however does not work, because the convexity of the bonds is not enough to counteract the bet being taken on the stock side. In the graph below we can see how traditional 60/40 allocations using low convexity five-year bonds fared in each bear market.

Instead, a duration focused investment objective should be used for the bond allocation.

Using Duration Targeting in a Balanced Portfolio

In the 2001 paper Risk Aversion and Allocation to Long Term Bonds, Jessica A Watcher lays out the idea that for each investor with time ("T") it is logical that they should prefer an investment with duration ("D"), a strategy known as duration targeting. She states:

"Simply put, high risk aversion leads investors to choose a consumption policy that is certain. A long-term bond is the asset that replicates the payoff of this certain consumption policy. This paper offers a formal proof of this intuition...While the proof requires that markets be complete, it does not require specific assumptions on the behavior of the investment opportunity set, nor on the form of the investor's utility function."

What follows in the paper is a mathematical proof for this theory. The reason this works, as the author delineates is that bonds have a finite maturity period of time ("T") and return parameters ("R"). This allows the investor to really project cash flows for retirement and when they will pay off instead of hoping one day to have enough to retire. This corresponds to the "maturity habitat" proposed by Modigliani and Sutch in Innovations in Interest Rate Policy. This strategy thus allows investors to target duration to their specific needs for retirement.

Stocks do not carry a maturity date, nor do they have a set rate of return. Nor, in the case of zero-coupon bonds, do they offer the automatic compounding that takes place. Given this reality, it is reasonable and rational that for a retirement investor who wishes to retire in 20 years, that they should prefer to put their savings in a 20-year bond and ladder them for each year of retirement.

Rethinking Retirement Investing in the Context of Risk

Taken alone this research may lead some investors to simply conclude that they are comfortable with the added risk of stocks for the potential for higher return. The guaranteed equity risk premium is drilled into investors heads by financial advisors, media personalities, and gurus alike. Yet, the historical record shows far more variation in the cross section of asset returns. In some periods stocks beat bonds, and in other periods bonds beat stocks, including in 32% of 50-year periods. Investors also forget just what it takes to recover from a loss as the chart above demonstrates.

The following post on X that succinctly demonstrates the risk that investors who take on 100% stock market beta portfolios incur. Just since 1990, stocks have seen enormous volatility as this post demonstrates. The important point is the CFP's comment on human emotions. Many stock investors have convinced themselves they can sit through a bear market and just "keep buying." Reality however is very different, and the behavioral mistakes investors make have enormous consequences on their ability to build wealth for years to come.

It is important for retirement investors to rethink risk and return in the context of their long-term goals and consider a different way to invest their money for a long and prosperous retirement. Using Ben Graham's 50%/50% stock/bond portfolio as a model and then changing the values for one's specific circumstances is a reasonable place to start. The key is to understand the risk one is taking in the stock sleeve of the portfolio and match this beta with a negatively correlated bond sleeve holding bonds with targeted durations and convexity. If done correctly, this should ameliorate much of the risk in left tail scenarios. For example, let's look at how 50% S&P 500 Index and 50% Zero Coupon US Treasury Bonds fared in the 2008 left tail.

As you can see the assets were negatively correlated, and the portfolio produced a positive return of greater than 9% in a very negative market. As I have demonstrated in other research, avoiding losses is far more important to long term outperformance than hitting home runs during bull markets. Ultimately every retirement investor is different, and each portfolio will be customized to your unique goals. The most important takeaway from this piece is that retirement investing does not have to be difficult, or complicated, and ultimately the best portfolio for you, is the one that will accomplish your goals and that you will stick with. By using duration targeting along with the appropriate amount of stock for your goals, you can massively reduce risk and work towards a healthy income stream in retirement.

Addressing Noted Risks to Adding Bonds

Many will bring up a number of risks associated with owning US Treasury securities. The most important of these is the possible opportunity cost of not owning more in equities. I believe this is ameliorated by the reduction in overall risk of loss. A second risk is inflation risk. This is largely addressed by owning a proper allocation to Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ("TIPS") with duration targeted to your needs as outlined in the section of this piece on duration targeting. Default risk is minimal for US Treasury securities, largely because we control our currency and the full faith and credit of the US government backs US Treasury bonds, thus this is not a real concern for investors, but it should be noted. It is important however, that if you are going to venture into areas of the bond market like high yield, senior loan, international bonds and other sectors that have reduced ratings that you understand the risk of the issuer, or you hired a manager who is taking this into account to reduce the likelihood of default.