VioletaStoimenova

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) provides talent services internationally. The company offers services in executive management search for large and small companies, as well as on-demand talent and talent consulting through the Heidrick Consulting segment. Most of Heidrick & Struggles’ revenues come from the Executive Search segment, but a growing amount also comes from the On-Demand Talent segment as well as the Heidrick Consulting segment.

HSII Q3 Earnings Presentation

The Executive Search segment services a number of industries as told in the Q3 investor presentation, including Financial Services with 27% of billings, Industrials with 23% of billings, Global Technology & Services with 18% of billings, and Consumer Markets with 18% of billings.

The stock has had a modest return, as in the past decade the stock has compounded at a CAGR of 3.3%. In addition, Heidrick & Struggles pays out a dividend with a current yield of 2.20%. While the historical return hasn’t been very great, I believe that the stock has significant near- to medium-term pressure upwards.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

A Varying Growth Between Segments

Heidrick & Struggles’ revenue growth has been modest in the long term. The company has achieved a revenue CAGR of 6.0% from 2003 to trailing figures as of Q3/2023. The growth has been achieved with the help of multiple small acquisitions, including the acquisition of Business Talent Group in Q2 of 2021 and the acquisition of Businessfourzero in 2023.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The revenues jumped significantly in 2021 with a growth of 61.4%. While a good part of the jump is related to the Business Talent Group acquisition and the poor previous year due to the Covid pandemic, the acquisition is not the only factor in the significant jump – although terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, a cash acquisition of only $32.0 million is shown on the cash flow statement in Q2 of 2021, being relatively small compared to Heidrick & Struggles’ whole size as a company. Revenues rose by around $381 million in the year, of which the acquisition only plays a part, shown in the On-Demand Talent segment.

The other factor in the significant jump is the Executive Search segment’s impressive growth in the year. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, the segment contributed $646 million to revenues, while in 2021 the amount was 34.4% higher at $869 million. The higher revenues in the segment have proven to be partly unsustainable, as the segment has shrunk in recent quarters. In Q3, revenues from Executive Search decreased by 7.9% year-over-year. While revenues are still well above pre-pandemic levels in the segment, the quarterly sales trend is beginning to stabilize, and now mostly fall within a longer-term trend line of growth.

In the future, Heidrick & Struggles plans to continue growth through the other segments. Diversified Solutions, the part of the company’s business that includes Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent, currently represents around a quarter of Heidrick & Struggles’ revenues, but the segment is targeted to reach half of the company’s sales in the future. The previously mentioned acquisitions are a significant factor in already proven growth in the segment, but Heidrick & Struggles also has organic investments to growth – the company will soon have a Heidrick Digital segment, which provides data solutions for talent management. The segment is only in early development, but could represent a meaningful part of the business in the future.

Heidrick & Struggles has a very strong balance sheet positioning the company for further M&A or profit distribution. The company has $334 million in cash and short-term investments combined without any interest-bearing debt, representing a net cash balance of over half of the company’s market capitalization at the time of writing. It has to be noted that the company builds up bonus accruals each year that are paid off in March. For 2022, $428.7 million in bonus accruals were paid – as of Q3, assuming around half of the 2022 sum to be currently accumulated in accrued expenses within Q2 and Q3 of 2023, the net cash likely only stands at $120 million when subtracting the estimated accumulated bonus accruals. The amount is still high, but not as high as the balance sheet initially leads to believe.

Executive Search Carries Profitability

While Diversified Solutions are poised to grow, the Executive Search segment currently carries Heidrick & Struggles’ bottom line. The segment has constant adjusted EBITDA margins, with a Q3 margin of 26.1%.

Executive Search Segment Adjusted EBITDA (HSII Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The segment is the backbone in financing for the Diversified Solutions segment’s growth – the On-Demand Talent segment has adjusted EBITDA margins near breakeven with a negative -$0.6 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3, and Heidrick Consulting currently burns cash in regards to the company’s bottom line. In Q3, the Heidrick Consulting segment had -$2.2 million in adjusted EBITDA, in line with previous quarters. Both of the segments still have good potential, as On-Demand Talent revenues continue to grow and as Heidrick scales the new digital offering into meaningful revenues. Still, the Heidrick Consulting segment's lack of profitability does seem unhealthy, as it eats away a significant amount of earnings.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

With trailing figures, Heidrick & Struggles has an EBIT margin of 8.0%. Improvements in the growing segments could scale the margin, but I don’t see very significant changes in the long-term margin as very likely, as the Executive Search segment’s stable profitability is dominant in determining the entire company’s margins.

A Highly Attractive Valuation

Heidrick & Company currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 8.9. The multiple is around half of the ten-year average of 17.6, and seems excessively low as the figure doesn’t account for the company’s strong balance sheet.

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

To demonstrate the low valuation and to estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate the Executive Search segment to have stable revenues in real terms in the future, and the Diversified Solutions to grow moderately with organic efforts. In 2024, I estimate the total revenue growth at 4%. Afterwards, I estimate the growth to slow down in steps into a perpetual growth of 2%, representing a total revenue CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2032.

I don’t see the margins experiencing significant pressure on either side. After a 2023 EBIT margin of 7.4% effected by some macroeconomic pressure, I estimate the EBIT margin to scale back into a sustainable level of 8.0%. While the scaling of Diversified Solutions could improve margins, I don’t see the scaling as having a very significant impact on margins in a baseline scenario. The company has a decently good cash flow conversion with minimal capital expenditure requirements. On the balance sheet, I subtract the estimated amount of accrued bonuses from the cash balance.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 10.00%, the DCF model estimates Heidrick & Struggles’ fair value at $45.27, around 66% above the stock price at the time of writing. The stock seems to be priced very conservatively, providing very significant upside in my baseline scenario. Usually such estimated upsides come for very volatile and leveraged stocks, but Heidrick & Struggles seems to be an all-around stable company.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The weighted average cost of capital used is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Heidrick & Struggles doesn’t leverage debt in the company’s financing. I estimate the capital structure to stay similar, with a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 3.98%. The equity risk premium of 4.60 % is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Heidrick & Struggles’ beta at a figure of 0.84. I believe that the figure is quite low, and is partly unjustifiably low due to the company’s currently large cash reserve. Instead, I use the average of a few competitors’ betas – for the comparisons, I use TrueBlue’s beta of 1.52, Kelly Services’ beta of 1.15, Barrett Business Services’ beta of 1.36, and HireRight’s beta of 0.78, creating the used beta of 1.20. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of exactly 10.00%.

Takeaway

Heidrick & Struggles’ stock seems to have a wide gap to its fair value. The company is mostly a stable performer within the Executive Search segment, and although the segment has seen its share of turbulence in recent years, I believe a stable future for the segment is likely. The Diversified Solutions segment has modest growth verticals, mostly through further M&A enabled through a strong balance sheet, but also through the new Heidrick’s digital offering. As the current price in my opinion represents an incredible risk-to-reward, I have a strong buy rating for the stock for the time being.