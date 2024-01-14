Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I'm Betting On America With 18% Yields: OXLC

Jan. 14, 2024 11:30 AM ETOxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC)24 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Election years historically provide strong returns in the market.
  • Default rates remain below 2% and likely won't exceed 3% in 2024.
  • I am long on the U.S. economy and getting a massive 18% yield.
Hand Waving the Flag of the United Stated of America

nicoletaionescu

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

2024 is set to be an important year for many different reasons. One, we'll see whether or not the long-awaited and expected recession will arrive or the Federal Reserve will successfully pull off a soft landing. Secondly, we're

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
110.24K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (23)

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 12:54 PM
Comments (5.37K)
Thanks for this update. I am very long OXLC, and it has become one of my largest holdings in my income compounder portfolio.
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (485)
Thank you, I think that I fully understand OXLC. I had a limit order to buy under $5 and it was filled at $4.97. The monthly dividends are great. A good stock to hold and watch.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@Bigsmitty Thank you for sharing your views. We will grow our monthly income together.
d
dean3084
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (1.4K)
I track my dividends and I'm down $30 in one account and $109 in another account taking the dividends harvesting I've received, but doesn't take into account my IRS taxes . I bought in early 21 and 22 with a total shares account of just over 2K. I certainly hope OXLC has some legs to appreciate in price. Lastly in the last 2 months bought some at $4.50 (wish I had bought more), $4.92 and $4.97. IMO, not the best investment I've made. That old adage, Win some and Lose some. Oh well good luck to all.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@dean3084 Thank you for sharing your experience with OXLC. We will ride the upside together while collecting monthly distributions. Good Luck!
d
dean3084
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (1.4K)
@Rida Morwa Yes Sir. I've come to far to give up now. I will admit that the dividends I receive sometimes go to other investments depending on OXLC's current price.
J
Joe Kapraszewski
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (26)
How does the 12.45% expense ratio factor into all of this? That seems outrageously high... or am I misreading something?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@Joe Kapraszewski CEFs are like an operating company with a top line (Total Investment Income), expenses in the form of salaries, bonuses, operating costs, filing fees, etc, and they generate a bottom line (Net Investment Income). The NII is what supports shareholder distributions, and the yield you see is what you receive.

CLOs are not publicly tradable instruments. They are highly regulated securities that not only require specific skillset to manage, but also require close monitoring to stay within stipulated levels of leverage and collateral. Managing a portfolio of CLOs comes at a price, which essentially reflects the higher level of expenses for the CEF.
R
Robert Marcs
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (76)
This investment vehicle does NOT yield 18 percent. Over the last ten years, the OXLC total return is 64 percent for an average return of 6.4 percent per year. (The compounded return would be lower.) If a retiree had taken 6.4 percent out of this investment at the end of each year, the retiree would have lost money considering the effects of inflation. If one assumes average annual inflation of three percent, then taking 3.4 percent from this investment makes sense notwithstanding the taxation effects--if capital preservation is important. While these headline yields are dazzling, the overall picture is not much different than typical dividend funds. Try buying JEPI which gives an opportunity for capital appreciation, income from selling options premium, and lower volatility in a down market.
J
JJMicro
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (94)
@Robert Marcs JEPI has only been around since May 2020 and its total return lags the S&P 500.
Howard_JB profile picture
Howard_JB
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (616)
I hold OXLC , ECC , and CCIF
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@Howard_JB We will grow our income together from these great picks. Thank you for commenting.
dimage54 profile picture
dimage54
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (444)
Great article!

I’ve been accumulating OXLC based on your previous articles. I take the dividends from other companies and buy OXLC or a few of your other recommendations based on when they dip a bit.

Thanks for the article.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@dimage54 Sounds like a plan, thank you for your readership.
K
Kodiak Coastie
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (29)
OXLC is close to the bottom of its 10 year trading range and is paying a huge dividend. Seems to me it’s in a good place for potential capital appreciation plus the dividend. I’m in here
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:33 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@Kodiak Coastie We will grow our income together from those big distributions, thank you for commenting.
D
DadRuss72
Today, 11:50 AM
Comments (1.26K)
5 year chart says it’s down _~50%. 10 year says ~71%.
Don’t chase yield. It never works out.
k
kmanseal
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (586)
@DadRuss72 My average cost at 9.12/sh now 5.09/sh = 45% loss.
Add dividends paid = 3.75% gain since 4/2019 initial purchase of 1200 shares and 627 added in smaller increments with last 100 on 9/11/23.
I may buy more below 5.00
q
quitethefool
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (141)
@DadRuss72 You seem to be ignoring the 17% dividend. At a 17% dividend reinvested, OXLC doubles in approximately 4.24 years. (72 divided by 17 equals 4.24.) What does it matter if the share price goes down 50% in five years if after 4.24 years you have 100% more shares and you are getting double the dividends?
E
EquiVest International
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (160)
$OXLC deserves attention. I usually add some to our small position when the sp dips below $5.00. Watching this week as Tuesday is the ex-div date, however, the markets are closed on Monday.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (12.72K)
@EquiVest International On Tues Ex-Date price should drop right at $5.00 or below. The next dividend would not be for 30 days, so what's the rush? Opened at $4.90 after Dec EX so may watch for a few days. M* rates it 2* and highest risk (and highest return in category), so if you accept their ratings you may be concerned. GLTY
E
EquiVest International
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (160)
@Eileen Dover agreed and cautiously adding.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (34.3K)
@Eileen Dover Morningstar isnt the the most reliable source for ratings of CEFs or income investments in general.
