Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Renewable: Fighting Climate Change With A 5% Yield

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.48K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners has a vast 31,000 MW of renewable energy capacity across 20 countries.
  • Unitholders are currently being offered a 5% distribution rate that's 113% covered by FFO from the most recent quarter.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, steady distribution growth, and is well-positioned to benefit from the decarbonization of the energy sector.

Solar Mirrors In Front of Mountains - Aerial

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

It's unfortunately a partisan issue, but climate change is real and renewables have had the lowest levelized cost of electricity versus other competing technologies for a while now. The impact of this has seen and will continue to

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.48K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEP
--
BEP.PR.A
--
BEPC
--
BEP.UN:CA
--
BEPC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.