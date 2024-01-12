halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

It's unfortunately a partisan issue, but climate change is real and renewables have had the lowest levelized cost of electricity versus other competing technologies for a while now. The impact of this has seen and will continue to see an unprecedented boom in the rollout of onshore wind and utility-scale solar. There will need to be hundreds of billions of dollars invested up until the end of the decade and beyond in the US and other developed countries and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) represents one of the most potent ways to gain exposure to the ramping decarbonization of the US electricity grid. The stock is up since I last covered it in the aftermath of the collapse of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP). There is a need to revisit this as the market looks forward to rate cuts.

The renewable yieldco owns assets in 20 countries and operated 31,000 MW of renewable energy capacity and annualized LTA generation of roughly 71,400 GWh at the end of its recent fiscal 2023 third quarter. BEP's renewables portfolio is vast, spanning five continents, and 30 markets but with a heavy concentration in North America which constitutes 55.5% of its operating capacity. The yieldco is looking to build out a 143,000 MW development pipeline.

Ramping Operations, FFO Growth, And Distributions

BEP last declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3375 per unit, kept unchanged sequentially, and $1.35 per unit annualized for a 5.06% distribution rate. The quarterly distributions have been ramped up at a roughly 6% compound annual growth rate since the start of the millennium with BEP only cutting once over the period during the 2008 financial crisis.

While the yield is lower than peer renewable yieldcos like Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) which currently offers 8.5%, BEP offers a best-in-class balance sheet backstopped by $4.4 billion of liquidity and an extremely long-dated maturity profile with a corporate borrowings term to maturity of 10-years and with roughly 90% of borrowings being project level non-recourse debt.

Critically, only 3% of BEP's borrowings are floating and the yieldco faces no material maturities in the next five years. Revenue of $1.18 billion during the third quarter was up 7.3% over the year-ago comp with FFO coming in at $253 million, around $0.38 per unit. This meant 113% coverage of the quarterly distribution. FFO per unit for the 9 months up until the end of the third quarter at $1.29 was up 7% from its year-ago comp with growth driven by a broadly diversified renewables platform benefiting from inflation-indexed cash flows.

The yieldco is currently priced at 17.24x annualized third-quarter FFO per unit. This is higher than peers with Atlantica Yield priced at 10x times its CAFD per share at the end of the same quarter. BEP's premium to peers is justified on the back of its heavier perpetual hydro portfolio that generates clean and dispatchable baseload power which helps mitigate some of the intermittency inherent with wind and solar. The hydroenergy assets generated FFO of $129 million during the third quarter, around 51% of total FFO.

Income From Decarbonization

The rapid decarbonization of energy is critical to meet ambitious net-zero targets over the next few decades and renewable energy assets form critical backbones of the future. BEP is set to benefit from an extremely positive policy environment from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to the phase-out of coal in European countries like the UK. Wind and solar energy generated a record 16% of total US electricity in 2023, this is set to grow to 18% in 2024 in response to the dual production tax and investment tax credits provided by the IRA.

The 5.25% Class A Preferred, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 5.25% PFD CL A (NYSE:BEP.PR.A) also look good here with a yield on cost of 7.43%, currently 237 basis points above the distribution rate of the units whilst also trading for a 30% discount to their $25 liquidation price. Whilst there isn't a fixed maturity date, they come up for redemption on 3/31/2025 so are currently sporting a yield to redemption of roughly 30%.

There were around 2,159 MW of assets that reached commercial operations in the last nine months since the end of the third quarter with BEP targeting $344 million of annualized FFO from recently developed, under construction, and advanced-stage development assets. The risk coalesces around the direction of inflation and interest rates through to the end of this year as current geopolitical tensions threaten re-inflation and could reverse what's been a material recovery of investor sentiment that pushed the units to recover from 52-week lows of around $20 per unit. This is a hold.