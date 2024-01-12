Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Partly Cracks New Private Equity Code

Jan. 12, 2024 2:49 PM ETBXPE
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.62K Followers

Summary

  • BXPE is Blackstone’s first major foray into targeting affluent retail investors with a traditional private equity product.
  • Blackstone has raised more than $1 billion for BXPE, but similar real estate and private credit endeavors may speak to broader ambitions.
  • Unlike traditional buyout funds, there is no set timeline to return capital.

Close-up of hands holding tablet with business inscription

ra2studio

By Breakingviews

Leveraged buyouts have become a drag. KKR, Carlyle, and others are enduring a slump in the wheeling and dealing of companies because of higher interest rates and tumbling valuations while emergent businesses in credit, real estate, and infrastructure generate more of the

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.62K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXPE--
Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.