Snapshot Of The S&P 500's Market Cap

Summary

  • The S&P 500 was just shy of its all-time high at the end of 2021, with a market cap of $40.36 trillion.
  • The S&P 500 was approaching that record high again as of the end of 2023, with a market cap of $40.04 trillion.
  • The top 10 component stocks that make up the S&P 500 index. At the end of 2021, they accounted for 29.34% of the total valuation of the S&P 500.

At the end of 2021, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) was just a day shy of its all-time record high of 4,796.56. The total market capitalization of the 505 stocks that make up the index stood at $40.36 trillion ($40,356,495,208,880).

T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 3:30 PM
I think about this a lot. 30%. So much concentration. Hope it ends well.
