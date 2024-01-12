Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Likely Termination This Year With No Further Distributions

Summary

  • BP Prudhoe Bay's Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon, announced that BPT will make no quarterly distribution in January for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • This is due to oil prices again being less than the artificially high and rapidly increasing chargeable cost the Trust must pay.
  • The breakeven price has increased by more than $7 as of January 1; oil must now average $93 or more for BPT to breakeven; oil is now under $75.
  • The Trustee's reserve for administrative expenses would need to be replenished if BPT does make a profit, increasing the minimum oil price required for unit owners to actually receive a payment by $1.50-$2 or more.

Recent Events

BP Prudhoe Bay's (NYSE:BPT) Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon, announced on January 5 that BPT would make no quarterly distribution for the recently ended quarter, the fourth time in a row, as the average price for West

I am a private investor and occasional mountain climber. I hold an MBA from a top tier business school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

m
maxwell.stainback
Today, 3:58 PM
Comments (460)
OK here comes the rediculous question:

If the Wall Street Journal stopped offering a daily print edition would they need to issue an 8-K?
m
maxwell.stainback
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (460)
Hey @Bill Cunningham - - hypothetically how long would the delisting and wind up process take? They would need to wait until after the year is up at least so sometime in January. I assume there is a process that takes some time to file everything, send letters etc.

Also, I'm a little rusty but aren't they also obligated to at least look for a buyer of the Trust Agreement?
Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (25.28K)
@maxwell.stainback

" I'm a little rusty but aren't they also obligated to at least look for a buyer of the Trust Agreement?"

It's the reverse. The trustee can only sell the Royalty interest WITH the approval of the Trust owners:

"With certain exceptions, the Trustee may sell all or part of the Royalty Interest or an interest therein only if authorized to do so by vote of the holders of 60% of the Units outstanding."

Of course, if there will be no more payments, the Royalty interest would be worth nothing, so it becomes an academic question.

I don't know how long it would take to technically wrap up everything. Anyone with half a brain would know before what's about to happen anyway.

The holders at liquidation would just get their share of any excess cash in the reserve account, which at most would likely be 10-20c per unit. I suspect there would still need to be an end of year audit etc., so it could be months after thee EOY before those final small payments are made.

Whether or not BPT trades in the meantime, I don't know. It might be delisted simply because of market cap and price before then.
