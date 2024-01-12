Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Radical Transparency: The Performance Of My 189 Write Ups (April 1, 2020 - January 3, 2024)

Jan. 12, 2024 3:00 PM ET4 Comments
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I invested the twelve hours to go back and compile all of my write ups (April 1, 2020 -  December 31, 2023). There are 189 unique tickers.
  • I share the performance (The Great, Good, Ugly, and Bad) measured from original publication date through January 3, 2024.
  • The five key takeaways are shared.
The world we live in is full of noise. The media, financial media included, is no exception. People are constantly bombarded with way too much information, hundreds of articles per day, hundreds of emails (work and personal), way too many tweets, and we haven't even thrown in the talking

15.5K Followers

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also long RCKY and SMLP.

Comments (4)

D
Ditman
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (21)
Simple question: how many SA authors have done this?

I will not thank you for this exercise, CCI, because it could have been performed by any member of SA for any author.

But I will congratulate and highly commend you for your.... well, courage and conviction in going through with and publishing it for everyone to see! I'm in awe of your dedication to self-assessment and your BRUTAL commitment to facing your failures, as opposed to just basking in your triumphs.
You, Sir, have done well! It is an honor living in your world.
Thewaltzy profile picture
Thewaltzy
Today, 3:46 PM
Comments (7.03K)
Agree with results/summary.
t’s a tough job!
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (3.7K)
Are you able to compare your results to the S&P if an equal amount of S&P was bought at the same time?
A
Alwaysguest
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (70)
Love this transparency !
