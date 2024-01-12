Build A $100,000 Dividend Snowball With These 5 Yields Up To 14.5%

MarsBars

Charlie Munger, the legendary investor responsible for much of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.A, BRK.B) long-term success, believed that reaching a savings milestone of $100,000 is significant in the journey towards achieving financial independence. As he once stated:

The first $100,000 is a *****, but you gotta do it. I don't care what you have to do - if it means walking everywhere and not eating anything that wasn't purchased with a coupon, find a way to get your hands on $100,000.

In this article, we will discuss why Mr. Munger's $100,000 passive income snowball is so important, what sorts of stocks to look for to make it a reality, and then share a simple 5-stock portfolio that can go a long way towards making it a reality.

Why Charlie Munger's $100,000 Passive Income Snowball Is So Powerful

The reason why $100,000 is such an important milestone is that - at this point - the investment portfolio begins to generate substantial returns that - when reinvested - begin generating substantial returns of their own, thereby reducing the need for further investment from actively earned income to continue growing the portfolio. For example, if an investor generates a 10% annualized total return - which is a pretty reasonable expectation for well-diversified indexes like the S&P 500 (SP500) over the long term - the reinvested earnings on a $100,000 portfolio would themselves deliver $1,000+ per year in additional income. This shows just how powerful the compounding process can be and how - once one's investment portfolio hits critical mass - it can become its own powerful wealth-creation engine that needs little further external investment.

The power of compounding that comes from reinvested investment profits is particularly evident with high-yielding dividend stocks as they offer a dual benefit: a steady stream of income through dividends and the potential for capital appreciation. Unlike strategies that rely on selling assets (e.g., the 4% Rule), investing in dividend stocks provides income without eroding the principal. Moreover, these stocks often still generate underlying growth in their intrinsic value and dividend payouts and investors can also choose to retain some of their dividend payments and reinvest them into buying more shares of high-yielding dividend stocks. This approach helps to mitigate the sequence of returns risk that plagues many retirees who depend on the stock market to generate sufficient income to fund their retirements, thereby ensuring the longevity and sustainability of one's retirement portfolio.

Of course, not any dividend stock will do. To maximize the effectiveness of a strategy that focuses on building a portfolio of high-yielding dividend stocks, it is helpful to follow certain criteria for selecting dividend stocks. These include choosing stocks with defensive and durable business models, strong balance sheets, safe and growing dividend payouts, and sufficient current dividend yields.

Stocks in sectors like utilities (XLU), midstream energy (AMLP), real estate (VNQ, RQI), and business development companies (BIZD) often provide stable cash flows and relatively good resilience against economic downturns while also paying out high dividend yields, making them ideal for building a passive income snowball.

Moreover, companies with low debt levels, strong liquidity, and conservative payout ratios are less likely to cut dividends during periods of economic weakness, ensuring a reliable income stream for retirees. Another metric to look for is a lengthy history of consistent and rising dividends because this is indicative of a company's ability to not only sustain but also increase its dividend payouts through thick and thin, making it a reliable passive income generator that can mitigate the relentless purchasing power erosion that comes from inflation. Last, but not least, a higher initial yield reduces the need for aggressive future dividend growth, thereby accelerating the timeline to retire.

How To Invest $100,000 To Build A Powerful Passive Income Snowball

To build a powerful passive income snowball, you really just need the following five stocks: a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), a business development company ("BDC"), a midstream company, a dividend growth ETF, and a high-yield ETF. The ETFs give the portfolio significant diversification, the dividend growth ETF provides it with attractive long-term dividend growth, the high-yield ETF provides it with sufficient current yield, and the REIT, BDC, and midstream company provide it with an attractive combination of the two while further extending its diversification (since the dividend growth and high-yield ETFs that we have in mind lack meaningful exposure to these sectors). Without further ado, here are our picks:

Investment Allocation Percentage Yield Income Expected Growth ENB $15,000 15% 7.1% $1,065 5% FSK $5,000 5% 14.5% $725 0 O $15,000 15% 5.2% $780 3.5% JEPI $30,000 30.0% 8.4% $2,520 2% SCHD $35,000 35.0% 3.5% $1,225 10% Total $100,000 100% 6.3% $6,315 4% Click to enlarge

In ENB, FSK, and O investors get some of the largest investment-grade high-yield companies in each of their respective sectors. Each has healthy fundamentals, well-covered quarterly dividends, fairly defensive and durable business models, and sufficient diversification to make them pretty stable investments through all sorts of business environments. O is the most durable and defensive, followed by ENB, and FSK is the riskiest, hence why we only allocate one-third of the amount to FSK that we allocate to O and ENB.

For investors who want to further reduce risk, you can easily diversify further by either investing in the aforementioned ETFs for each sector or by sprinkling in a few more blue chips in each sector, including Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Energy Transfer LP (ET) for midstream businesses, Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC) for BDCs, and W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) for triple net lease REITs.

JEPI is our high-yield ETF as it combines exposure to mega-cap tech stocks and other holdings in SPY with a covered call strategy that provides lucrative monthly payouts. Investors can further diversify high-yield ETF exposure by investing in preferred ETFs (PFFA).

Last, but not least, we picked SCHD to be the core of our passive income snowball because - as we recently pointed out in detail - it combines broad diversification, quality, and dividend growth, with attractive long-term total returns while still generating sufficiently high current yield to make it fit in with a high yield portfolio.

We like that this portfolio combines an attractive current yield (6.3%) that gives investors a strong head start on retirement while still being poised to generate inflation-beating annualized dividend growth of 4%.

Investor Takeaway

Mr. Munger knew what he was talking about when he urged people to work extremely hard to build up a base nest egg in order to get the magic of compounding working on their behalf as soon as possible. Once you achieve a six-figure investment portfolio that is adequately invested in dividend growth stocks, the equation shifts to become more dependent on time rather than your own efforts from that point onward. By effectively combining hard work and disciplined saving with a prudently diversified portfolio of REITs, MLPs, BDCs, high-yield and dividend growth ETFs, and other high-yield/dividend growth stocks, anyone can achieve long-term financial independence and a rich retirement.