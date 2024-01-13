Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Energy Market Drama And Financial Earnings Headline Holiday Week

The energy sector could be the focus next week as crude oil futures (CL1:COM) continued to bounce around after U.S. and British airstrikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen added to the rising tensions in the Middle East. Oil tanker stocks and shipping stocks rallied on Friday off the development. The earnings reports will also begin to ramp up during the holiday-shortened week, led by financial companies. Heading into the Q4 earnings season, consensus EPS estimates have been cut by 6% since September vs. a typical 4% reduction in estimates. However, earnings breadth, which is the total number of companies with positive EPS growth, is expected to improve for the third straight quarter. The event calendar for the week ahead includes a Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) Galaxy Unpacked event, Needham Growth Conference, and several speeches by Federal Reserve officials and shareholders vote for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) on the acquisition offer from Realty Income (NYSE:O). The crypto market could also see another high-volume week of big swings. Seeking Alpha analyst Bram de Haas has a breakdown of what the bitcoin ETF approval means for the crypto stocks.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 16 - Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), PNC Financial (PNC), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 17 - Prologis (PLD), Charles Schwab (SCHW), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Alcoa (NYSE:AA).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 18 - Truist Financial (

