New Markets And Technological Breakthroughs

In late October 2023, I posted an article introducing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS), a pioneer of gene editing in agriculture, which went public last June through a merger with Calyxt. Cibus' expertise is in using gene editing and cell culture to breed crops with valuable traits, such as resistance to disease and tolerance of herbicides. In that article, I argued that the market was severely undervaluing the company given that Cibus has already delivered several enhanced crops back to its partners, which are major seed companies, and that because these partners will be selling to existing customers, future revenues are quite predictable. The estimates of these revenues from existing deals that were published in the merger documents were already very substantial -- $1.8 billion for 2032. In recent days, Cibus has made two announcement (one if which was completely unexpected) that suggest they could be substantially more.

On Jan. 4, Cibus announced a collaboration with Interoc, an agricultural solutions company with a large footprint throughout Latin America. In the collaboration, Cibus will breed and Interoc will market rice hybrids with tolerance to herbicides (as weeds are a major problem for rice growers in the region). In its Jan. 2024, slide deck, Cibus identified three customers and 3 million accessible acres for rice (with trait fees between $20 and $40 an acre). This included Interoc's market for rice. There are, however, 13 million acres of rice planted in Latin America. Presumably, Cibus is in talks with other customers, and if deals come to pass, accessible rice acreage could double or triple.

On Jan. 9, Cibus issued another press release -- the first successful regeneration of a wheat plant from single cells. This means that Cibus now has what it calls a "Trait platform," for wheat to which its gene editing and cell culture expertise can be applied. By acreage, wheat is the largest food crop in the world, grown on 546 million acres. In the release, the company said that it plans to focus initially on nitrogen use efficiency (which can increase yields and reduce wheat's carbon footprint), and fungal resistance. A disease resistant wheat could reduce farmer costs as fungicides are expensive, increase fungal diversity in the soil (which lowers the risk of resistant strains jumping to humans), and reduce fungicide runoff, which can have harmful environmental impacts.

The breakthrough is something of a bolt from the blue as wheat was seen as having a longer timeline for development (the crop had few mentions in past announcements, and is not mentioned in the guidance section of the slide deck accompanying its September 10Q). The scientists benefitted from previous work on rice, which underscores the R&D synergies that occur as the company builds its expertise in genomics and cell culture. With a platform, however, there is now a well understood path from introducing the edits to growing the microcalli into calli and then plants. As Cibus has automated and optimized many of the processes into what it calls its "Trait Machine," the company could have plants in field trials in around 18 months. In the meantime, Cibus developed this regenerated wheat in house, and will now try to enter into deals with partners (as it did for canola, rice and soybean). A reasonable expectation is that first revenues could come in towards the end of the decade.

These revenues could be enormous, particularly if Cibus is successful in developing a disease resistant wheat. The addressable market just in in Australia, the U.S., Canada, and Europe is well north of 50 million acres, and this doesn't include Latin America or Asia. Planting wheat yields much lower revenue per acre than corn or soybeans, but trait fees still could be in the $7 to $10 per acre range.

Financial Developments

There's been a lot of activity on the financial side as well. Heading into the end of the year, Cibus needed to raise money as, given the burn, its cash would run out sometime in the first quarter of 2024. On Oct. 18, Cibus filed an 8-K announcing that it was reducing its headcount from 242 full time employees to 185. This reduced the burn to a bit less than $5 million a month. Then on Dec. 12, it announced what amounted to a club deal to raise $20 million from insiders at $9 a share (the stock was then trading in and around $11 a share (its trading was then highly volatile).

While a company never wants to issue equity while its stock is in the tank, in my opinion this deal was OK because the raise only about 10% dilutive and with the reduced burn, it extended the cash runway until about mid-year 2024. In other words, the company bought time to raise additional funds through -- hopefully -- a less dilutive method.

Just after the New Year, Cibus announced a shelf registration organized by Stifel that gives the company the option of additional equity raises of up to $80 million, priced at the market, and with the company having the right to decide how much to raise and when to raise it. I was less than thrilled with this development, but, on reflection, it may be useful for the company to have this option in its back pocket. My initial reaction was conditioned by a conversation with a veteran biotech investor who told me that it's become something of a fad for banks to push for these shelf registrations for biotechs because for the banks they offer practically free money, and because biotechs, perennially insecure about raising money, are susceptible to the pitch.

I grew more comfortable with the idea because the company controls when it might be used and how much it can raise. Moreover, with this security blanket in place, Cibus is in a better position to negotiate other ways of raising the funds needed to get to cash flow positive. Possible ideas could be selling an additional piece of future revenues (as it did in 2014), or, as one investor suggested, offering a zero coupon, second lien note secured by the IP (which is probably worth in the billions).

Risks

Raising the money to get to cash flow positive always lurks as a risk for a pre-revenue biotech. It's never a sure thing, and external events such as a market crash can determine a company's fate regardless of power of its technology. On the development side, even with its two decades experience in automating and optimizing its "trait machine," gene editing involves dealing with nature at its most fundamental. Once Cibus has developed a "Trait platform," which it can edit, it's largely -- but not entirely -- time on task to make the edits, grow the cells into plants, and then test in the greenhouse. Despite the fact that Cibus has largely de-risked its processes, the possibility of delay and negative surprise stalks every phase of breeding a trait into a plant and having that trait perform to expectations. If it was easy, many companies would be doing it. As it stands, it's hard to identify another company besides Cibus with non-GM, gene edited products in the field or delivered to partners for commercialization.

Conclusion

Cibus' expansion into Latin America and breakthrough on wheat should enhance what are already very large estimates of future revenues. I've long thought that Cibus should be able to negotiate partnership deals with advances on royalties. Maybe, with this breakthrough in wheat, that time is near.