Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harbor Diversified: Top Pick For 2024 Takeoff

PickYourSpots profile picture
PickYourSpots
466 Followers

Summary

  • Harbor Diversified has several catalysts that could generate a 70% return on the stock in 2024.
  • Harbor owns Air Wisconsin, a regional airline partnering with American Airlines on shorter domestic U.S.
  • The company recently repaid all its debt and could generate ~$20m in annualized earnings going forward.
  • Expected fleet upgrades, aggressive stock buybacks, and substantial cash create a favorable setup for future growth at Air Wisconsin.

Airline Industry Rebounds After COVID Pandemic

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Harbor Diversified Inc., (OTCPK:HRBR), owner of regional airline Air Wisconsin, is my top stock pick for 2024 with the potential to deliver returns of 70%. The airline, which flies exclusively for American Airlines Group Inc. (

This article was written by

PickYourSpots profile picture
PickYourSpots
466 Followers
A value investor who enjoys finding special situations and underfollowed companies where outsized returns are possible. Fish where the fish are biting and where the others don't fish.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and associated research do not constitute investment advice. You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HRBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.