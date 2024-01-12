Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vacancy Rising For Apartment REITs

Jan. 12, 2024
Summary

  • Vacancy rips higher. Near pandemic levels.
  • Pressure will last for at least a year.
  • Some opportunities are developing.
  • These are long-term choices, as the negative sentiment may grow worse before the narrative shifts.
  • By early 2026, we should see a very different narrative.
We cover six apartment REITs:

  1. AvalonBay (AVB)

  2. Equity Residential (EQR)

  3. Camden Property Trust (CPT)

  4. Essex Property Trust (ESS)

  5. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

  6. UDR (UDR)

We also cover two single manufactured home park REITs and two single-family housing REITs, but they

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVB, CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

j
jonathanlindgren2
Yesterday, 6:22 PM
I think what you're saying is, things could be rough in this sector for another year or two, then it should pick up. If you wish to invest now, which I'm not recommending today, here's my 2 best bets.
