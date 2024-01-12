Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cameco: Higher Spot Prices Hardly Improve Profit Outlook Due To Long-Term Price Contracts

Jan. 12, 2024
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Uranium spot prices have risen to their highest level in over a decade, leading to an increased profit outlook for uranium miners like Cameco.
  • There is a potential long-term shortage of uranium due to mine closures, dwindling secondary supply sources, and an acute shortage due to Cameco's slow output growth.
  • Since Cameco is ramping up Canadian production, its production prices will surely rise while its realized prices will hardly improve with higher spot prices because of its fixed price contracts.
  • CCJ's "P/E" outlook for EPS of 2024-2028 is high at around 62X, with a minimum of around 23X based on very bullish assumptions, making CCJ almost certainly overvalued today.

Old open pit uranium mine. Aerial view.

Cristian Martin

2023 was a challenging year for most energy commodity producers as fuel prices stagnated or declined worldwide. However, one fuel source performed exceptionally well. Over the past year, the spot price of uranium has risen by a

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

m
motto5448
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments
200 dollars plus within the next 12 months.
D
DaveFB
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments
If I am not mistaken, the sensitivity table is only valide for current contracts not the new ones.
S
SR86
Yesterday, 6:55 PM
Comments
Are we looking at the same company? Cameco, the company that’s stock price has tripled over the past 18 months?
R
RealityPill
Yesterday, 6:54 PM
Comments
YES .. buy $UUUU .. a layup
