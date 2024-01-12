Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citigroup Inc. (C) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143K Followers

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 12, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Landis - Head of Investor Relations

Jane Fraser - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Erika Najarian - UBS

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Ryan Kenny - Morgan Stanley

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Vivek Juneja - JPMorgan

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Operator

Hello and welcome to Citi's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call will be hosted by Jenn Landis, Head of Citi's Investor Relations. We ask that you please hold all questions until the completion of the formal remarks, at which time you will be given instructions for the question-and-answer session. Also as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

Ms. Landis, you may begin.

Jennifer Landis

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Jane Fraser, and our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Mason.

I'd like to remind you that today's presentation, which is available for download on our website, citigroup.com, may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our earnings materials, as well as in our SEC filings.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jane.

Jane Fraser

Thank you, Jenn, and a very Happy New Year to everyone, and I hope you all had

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
rockjcp
Yesterday, 6:35 PM
Comments (8.48K)
Citi continues to reduce share count and when coupled with changes I see better days ahead!
mag1205 profile picture
mag1205
Yesterday, 6:15 PM
Comments (8.38K)
Citi is doing much better and I see it's SP going over $60 in the next 4 to 6 months.
Citi is much better to invest in rathan than BAC in my opinion.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About C Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.